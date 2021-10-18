Waverly’s City Council on Oct. 4 approved a contract for removal of the historic Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge.
Demolition will take place this fall due to structural deterioration of the bridge and accompanying safety concerns. Earlier this year, the council tasked the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) with creating and executing a plan to honor and memorialize the historic structure, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 but must be delisted following removal.
The Commission developed a three-pronged approach, which was approved by the council, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office. It features an engraved bronze plaque, descriptive signage, and a public art installation. The latter, known as a stereoscope, is titled “Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars,” and features three-dimensional historic and contemporary photographs of the bridge. Over the next year, these items will be completed and placed at spots that face the bridge’s vista.
One sign will feature photographs and informational text about the bridge and its significance. A second will explain the public art piece and introduce artist Rebecca Hackemann, associate professor of Art/Photography at Kansas State University, as well as highlighting significant donors to the project and linking to additional online bridge-related information and photos. The signs and public art installation will be placed in South Riverside Park near the bike trail and playground.
Brookwood Park will be the site for a descriptive bronze plaque. It will include an engraved photograph of the truss bridge and additional historical information. The plaque’s foundation could incorporate metal and/or structural elements salvaged from the actual bridge, or it might be mounted on a rock or limestone base. The “Dairy Spot of Iowa” bronze plaque near the Bremer Avenue bridge is a local example of this type of display.
To make all three components of this plan a reality, a fund was established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Donations will supplement the $10,000 allocated by the Waverly City Council. The goal is to raise up to an additional $10,000 to cover costs for the public artwork, the informative website, installation of components, landscaping, and purchase of the second sign.
To date the WHPC has received $2,012 in donations. The intent is to complete fundraising efforts by next spring so that all three projects can be finished in time to introduce them to the community during May 2022’s Historic Preservation Month. All contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law and gifts of $100 or more will entitle donors to a permanent name listing on site.
Gifts may be made by check or online donation. Checks should be payable to “Fund to Honor Waverly’s Third Street Southeast Green Bridge” and sent to: Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. To make an online gift or to learn more about the project, go to: https://fund.cfneia.org/greenbridge.
One additional way to contribute to remembering this bridge is by sharing photographs or stories. Anyone with a special bridge-related memory or personal/professional photos from across the bridge’s lifespan is invited to set up a contact appointment via the City of Waverly’s Community Development Office (319-352-9208) or with an Historic Preservation Commissioner.
Regardless of the future of the bridge site and what, if anything, might eventually be placed at that spot, the displays will recognize the importance of remembering this unique truss bridge. It is notable for its role in the development of both Waverly and Bremer County, and additionally for its distinctive place in Iowa’s transportation history. It played a key role in connecting the City’s downtown to a growing southside residential neighborhood.
Historic preservation recognizes, remembers, and celebrates examples of historical, cultural, and architectural heritage through public venues, signage, plaques, art installations, and much more. The WHPC appreciates community support to help complete this project’s plan to appropriately honor the memory of Waverly’s landmark Third Street Southeast “Green” Bridge.