The Shell Rock Historical Society reflects on the changes and the continuity on the 4th of July celebrations in Shell Rock over the years.
What follows is a review of event activities taken from “Reflections on 150 Years of History in Shell Rock,” a publication that can be purchased from or read at the Historical Society.
The event has been a central community cultural activity in the lives of Shell Rock residents since the early settlement in 1855. Earliest records of the event reported that the excitement occurred at the “Mill Square.” In addition to fireworks, blacksmiths would shoot off anvils using black powder. The history book details how this was done. Responsible adults may read all about these dangerous practices that set off explosions that could be both heard and felt from quite some distance.
Fireworks were also a part of the earliest 4th of July celebrations. From the very beginning, they were off by professionals and with the support and supervision of the Shell Rock Fire Department. Reflections on 150 Years” notes that the very first fireworks display in 1855 was attended by “every man, woman and child in Butler County,” according to George Adair, the son of the founder of Shell Rock. The fireworks continued to be a huge draw to Shell Rock over the years. Sporadically at first, they became a regular tradition by 1976 and the bicentennial celebration. They were set off behind the school and were always free. The community has continuously engaged in fund raising activities throughout the year to purchase the fireworks. Each year, residents proclaim the fireworks display more spectacular than the year before. This year was no exception.
In addition to fireworks, Shell Rock has typically organized a parade every year, although the tradition took time to become an organized regular annual celebration. The Historical Society records show that the Centennial celebration of the Butler County Fair in 1956, which was also the one hundred and first anniversary of the founding of Shell Rock, established more regular parades, but even after that, there were many years when celebrations were not organized until the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial inspired a great fever for parades, fireworks, barbeques, and community games. The Historical Society noted that dedicated committee members were willing to work hard to plan and coordinate a wide range of family fun events and other activities for the 1975 and 1976 celebrations. After two years, they stepped down and it was not until 1979 that another group formed, beginning a tradition of intense involvement on the part of organizers, burn out, and new group formation.
In 1979 new leaders appeared, coordinating a softball tournament, turtle race, horseshoe contest, swimming games, parade, street dance, and chicken barbeque. The 125th Quasquicentennial Anniversary Celebration of Shell Rock in 1980 again brought out new energy in terms of leadership. In addition to the events of the previous year, they added a 10,000-Meter run, a beard contest, and a youth parade. A large community calendar poster of the event is held in the Shell Rock Historical Society archives. It notes the annual Shell Rock Queen Contest, a softball tournament, the parade, a cross county race, Historical Display, Chicken Bar-B-Q, Dunk Tank, Food Stands, Turtle Races and many other games for kids, Water Ball Fights, Slave Auction of Local Businessmen, Mayor and Councilmen, Square Dance, Swimming Contest, Teen Dance, Country Western Dance, and a Community Church Service and Picnic in a greatly expanded celebration. Many of these activities continue to the present.
Of great interest to this reflection are the many Butler County Dairy Association activities in 1980. The coronation of the Dairy Princess and honoring of high dairy herd parade winners was held as well as an open house at a local diary farm and a Cheese and Milk Festival. In addition, the 1980 Iowa Dairy Princess attended. The parade chairperson further encouraged the entry of farm machinery and livestock in the parade. Family farming agriculture was a central part of the surrounding Shell Rock community in 1980, but it was increasingly under siege and replaced by larger scale industrial agriculture. However, the 4th of July Parade continues to honor the family and farm community traditions of its past. Indeed, agriculture is at the heart of this community’s identity. That includes farm equipment, horses, livestock breed queens, and locally owned ag-service businesses. Family centered agricultural events through the 1980s included horseshoe tournaments, pony rides, and pedal tractor pulls for the kids.
The large effort and success of the 1980 event, which drew in more outsiders and a younger party crowd, included a beer and brat tent, and a street dance, was repeated in the years that followed. The parade continued to grow also in the 1980s, drawing in larger crowds each year. Athletic events such as the 8,000-meter run, canoe races, tennis tournament and softball tournament also continued throughout the 1980s. By 1985, the event grew to two nights of dances and by 1988 traffic was backed up for two miles on Highway 3 waiting to get into town for the parade. By the 1990s, the Shell Rock Development Committee and the City Council were also very involved with the growing number of volunteers in the planning and implementation of the 4th of July celebration.
A large innovation occurred in 1993 when the planning coordinators set up a bin to recycle cans to offset the cost of the fireworks. The project was phenomenally successful, and the idea caught on in other towns, but it was a nasty time-consuming job that gradually wore out all the volunteers. Innovative ideas for fund-raisers came and went. Cow Chip Bingo continued through the 1990s but could not compete with the carnival, which continued into the 2000’s until costs became prohibitive. The carnival has been replaced with inflatable games increasingly focused on activities for families with young children. Little League tournaments were also regular events in the 1990s as well as horse and wagon rides. Family Fun Day at the Swimming Pool Park on the Sunday nearest the 4th of July continues to focus on games for local community children. The Sunday event focuses on families and is a favorite activity among the older community members. It includes a joint denomination church service followed with lunch provided by various service organizations. The biggest draw to that event is the Faith Lutheran pie sale.
The 21st Century saw still more growth on the 4th of July event with wall-to-wall crowds for the parade and fireworks displays. By 2000, the local police chief estimated more than 20,000 people were drawn to Shell Rock for each parade and to 30,000 at the fireworks displays. In 2005, the “Reflections on 150 Years of Shell Rock History” noted that it took Waverly residents 45 minutes to get home after the fireworks. The celebration began on Thursday and ended on Monday, July 4th that year. The fireworks display cost $10,000 and were so spectacular and well attended in Shell Rock that Waverly decided to no longer host them on the 4th of July. Shell Rock now “owns” the 4th of July in the area. Flags are everywhere. Children lining the parade route are decked out in red, white, and blue outfits. As they surge into the street for the candy thrown along the parade route, they look like a living, waving flag. This year a thunderstorm delayed the parade for two hours due to a thunderstorm, but the kids waited until it rolled out as planned.
The four-day 4th of July event coordinators this year had all those children in mind in the planning of their events. Lindsey Schaedig, Briley Miller, Angie Mohn, and Kara Krull noted gratefully that the event was an enormous success due to all the volunteers and sponsors who contributed their time, energy, and treasure. New events this year included an outdoor movie downtown on Friday night for families and an Air Care helicopter on the ground for touring at the Sunday in the Park event. The organizing committee planned events to engage people of all ages and to bring families together. There just might have been more ice cream consumed than beer this year.
These reflections on the development of the cultural significance of the 4th of July in Shell Rock are certainly nostalgic. But the event is more than just about the past. These reflections also show how a small town that nearly lost its identity with the by-passing of Highway 3 and the closing of the High School in the 1960s rekindled its spirit through a heroic sense of civic engagement. The past has made way to a vibrant future due to a strong commitment to place and each other. Volunteers step up each year to make the event relevant for a vibrant ongoing community. Beginning in the 1970s, the population declined steadily, but it is now stable and growing.
The economy is also growing, but it is changing. Yet, it is still centered on a strong agricultural base in the region. That is evident in the parade entries, which show how much of the past we owe to our historical identity and how much we also owe to new ways. The large seed corn semi-truck advertising Wyfels Seed Corn boasts a clever advertising slogan “Hope Your Combine Is Hungry.” There are also gigantic, impressive large-scale items of equipment in the parade built by Brent that successfully negotiates the corner turns along the route. But the favorites are the entries that remind us of the relationships we formed with each other, our horses, and our tractors with the way we used to do things. There are the Diary Spot Trail Riders along with other equestrians from the area. An antique custom dragline truck lists the names of the workers and the years they worked on the crew over the years with a sign that says, “Thanks for the memories.” A scoop hanging from the side reveals it was not easy labor, but it was certainly meaningful.
Hunter Coulson, a member of the Future Farmers of America drove his old John Deere tractor this year. His t-shirt says it all. Hunter is taking agricultural classes at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and plans to study agricultural science in college. He is interested in modern industrial agriculture but has learned to respect the continuing role of small-scale diversified family farming in the future. It is not just all in his roots. According to Hunter, “there is a valued place for every farmer in American agriculture.” That will certainly be the case in and around Shell Rock for generations to come.