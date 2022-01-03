You just got that nice set of golf clubs for Christmas, but right before New Year’s, about 4 inches of snow fell on the ground.
A trip down South to get in a few rounds might not be in the cards, and waiting until the snow thaws and the Waverly Municipal Golf Course or Prairie Links Golf and Event Center open is just too much to handle.
What’s a golfer to do?
The answer is right in downtown Waverly.
TeeUp, at 120 E. Bremer Ave., opened in October and offers two immersive indoor golf simulators that allow players to either work out the kinks in their game or virtually hit a round of 18 at one of a few dozen available courses from around the world.
Owner Simon Cudlip, a native of Yorkshire, England, and a former snowboarder and coach to members of the Great Britain snowboarding team, came to Waverly with his wife, Autumn, in 2019. After taking a job at Kwik Star East, he noticed the two golf courses that serve a town of just more than 10,000 residents.
The couple decided to build a golf simulator business when they saw the opportunity arise.
“We had a space where we could do it,” Cudlip said. “We decided, ‘Let’s give it a try.’ The town only has one (simulator) at the golf course at the top of town (Prairie Links), and we thought, ‘Let’s put one in the middle of town and see what people think and give people something to do through the winter.’”
Autumn is a Waverly native herself, and the two met in Colorado while Cudlip was coaching some of the younger members of Team GB. She initially followed him to England for a few weeks before he came to the U.S. to be with her.
“There was no intention of staying, but we ended up getting married,” he said.
Cudlip added that one of his former protégés, Billy Cockrell, is expected to be part of Team GB during the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in slopestyle.
Cudlip said that there are some similar movements between snowboarding and golf that made the transition from one sport to the other rather easy.
“There’s a lot of twisting and a lot of turning to put it into short,” he said. “When it came to golf, I could already generate a lot of momentum with my torso, and I had a very good understanding of what my feet are doing, what my arms are doing, and I can break it down quite easily.
“It’s the same as being on a snowboard. I can feel a lot through my feet and through my body, and you have to think about things in a more methodical way.”
He said his skills on the snow helped his progression on the fairways go rapidly. He said once he got into the sport, he got “the bug,” and he loves to go to many of the courses in Iowa and Minnesota.
“One thing led to another, and we ended up opening this place,” Cudlip said.
He said some players in the area may get a bit of the golf version of Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter, and TeeUp offers a way for them to get out of the house and swing some sticks.
“For us, it was to give the town something to do,” he said. “Since I’ve got here, Waverly’s been great to me, so I wanted to be great to Waverly.”
Simulation sessions with TeeUp are offered in hour- or two-hour-long sessions at $35 per hour for up to four players and two spectators. Participants can play on courses like Bay Hill, The Belfry, Castle Pines and other permanent courses along with 14 more that are available on a rotating basis, according to the business' website, teeupwaverly.com.
TeeUp can also be booked for groups. When Waverly Newspapers spoke with Cudlip, he was preparing for a large group that was coming in at noon Thursday.
Regular hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 8:15 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call Cudlip at 319-883-0636 or email enquiries@teeupwaverly.com.
There are two simulator bays. Both have 12-by-9-foot screens that are activated by an E6 computer system that analyzes speed and spin rates of the ball as it contacts the screen. Then the computer shows the ball flight based on the club entered on the touchscreen terminal to one side.
Simulator 1 has a bar top at the back of the bay, while Simulator 2 has a couch and bar that allows for more of a lounge atmosphere.
Cudlip and Waverly Municipal Golf Course PGA-certified pro Jordan David are going to offer lessons at TeeUp starting around Jan. 9.
“For us (Autumn and I), it’s not necessarily about making money,” Cudlip said. “We just want people to enjoy golf. We want more people to be able to golf. That’s why we worked with (David) to try to get him in here to do that.”
TeeUp also has six-week simulator leagues. The current league is halfway complete, so a new one will be ready soon.
The leagues consist of 10, two-person teams who come in through each week to play nine holds on a course that Cudlip specifies. The winning duo wins a prize for getting top spots.
“It’s really good,” he said. “It gets people out of the house. It gives them an actual reason to say… ‘I’ve got to go play some golf.’ It’s a good reason to get them out and play.”
TeeUp also will have a “ladies’ night” event, a long-drive and a closest-to-the-pin competition coming soon. More information will be available on the store’s Facebook page soon.
“I’ve also got some other plans for other knockout tournaments,” Cudlip said. “Hopefully we can get around to doing those, because it’s quite busy.”
He said since opening, TeeUp has been more popular than he had expected.
“We’re very, very, very humbled, very grateful,” he said, “because it’s just me and my wife that own this and hooked on this. All of our family have helped to make this happen.
“With it being as busy as it has been, we’ve been very, very, very grateful. We’re just happy that people are enjoying it. As far as we know, we’ve had some good feedback. That’s great for us.”