Hoffman Is Ready to Serve Beyond Experience

On June 7th, the voters of Bremer County have the opportunity to vote in the Primary Election to determine the candidates that will make up the mid-term election ballot for November 8th. The June 7th Primary Election is quite likely more important than the November election in that if the truly best candidate is not elected, they will not appear on the ballot in November. Yes, it is the decision of the voters to decide who the best candidate is, but often times these elections are decided by those who don’t show up to the polls to vote. Your vote does indeed count and it matters.
As you likely know, current Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka has announced her impending retirement and this means she is not seeking reelection in this election cycle. This means the seat must be filled by someone completely new to the position. Upon hearing of her retirement plans, I immediately engaged in conversations with Shonka to confirm with her that I could accel in the position as the next Bremer County Treasurer. I confided in Shonka that if she thought I was not an appropriate fit for the position that I would not file nomination papers to be on the June 7th Primary Election ballot. Shonka did not deter me from pressing forward with obtaining the necessary signatures. In reality, Shonka proudly signed my nomination petition along with 282 other residents from across Bremer County. These 283 signatures far exceeds the minimum requirement of 100 signatures as well as surpasses the total signatures received by other candidates on the same ballot.
On January 26th, after having decided to run for the Treasurer’s seat I created my Facebook page to begin engaging with voters throughout the county, much like I did for my campaign to serve as the Mayor of Waverly. This type of engagement is something I would like to expand into our Bremer County government much like I have done with the happenings of the City of Waverly. No, I do not want to be “the voice” of Bremer County, but rather “a voice” of Bremer County to share important information regarding the business of the county.
A few things that your next Bremer County Treasurer must have in this toolbox include a background in budgets; knowledge of hiring, motivating, and coaching employees; effective communication with the public to include de-escalation strategies; knowledge in capital improvement planning; and many others beyond those listed in the core requirements of the Iowa Code.
The Treasurer is a department head position responsible for preparing and delivering an annual department budget to the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. I have worked with budgets in the private sector as well as in the public sector as Mayor of Waverly, Tripoli’s Chief of Police, Bremer County Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner, Bremer County Emergency Management Commission, Bremer County Assessor’s Conference Board as well as the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board. My involvement in the budgets of these entities has developed proficiency beyond basic experience to be fiscally sound with the taxpayer’s money … YOUR money.
Regarding human resource familiarity, I have been part of hiring talent in several private businesses as well as public entities. What I feel is likely more important is how the talent you already have is managed through effective motivation techniques and coaching. It is generally easier to mold a trained employee to make them better than to part ways and start from scratch with someone with limited knowledge of the job. However, there are time employees are not, or are no longer able to be motivated or coached which may lead to separation of employment. Your next County Treasurer must be someone who has faced these challenges before.
Communication is the most impactful activity that makes or breaks a business as well as individual. I take pride in being proactive in communication. As an example, I started my communication regarding my campaign on the day I decided to run rather than 6 short weeks before election day. I wanted the voters to have an opportunity to get to know me and engage with me for as long as possible before they head to the polls. I find it important to support the activities happening in our communities, be it a fundraiser or special announcement regarding tornado siren testing or a road closure. Like many have witnessed during my first 29 months as the Mayor of Waverly, I push out as much information as possible in a proactive manner rather than being reactive.
The Bremer County Courthouse is likely to be expanded and remodeled in the future and the department heads housed at the courthouse are going to be working cooperatively with the Bremer County Board of Supervisors through this process. I feel it is vital to have a department head in the Treasurer’s Office who is prepared to engage in constructive conversation with the other department heads and the Supervisors to ensure the taxpayer’s dollars are utilized responsibly. What this means is not making frivolous requests for improvements in the Treasurer’s Office and possibly making sacrifices to potentially enhance the work environment of another department. We must be cognizant of doing the best, for the most, with the least.
When it comes to the financial portion of the responsibilities, I currently oversee several million dollars of funeral prearrangement contracts funded through trusts, certificates of deposit, and life insurance policies at the funeral home I work at. These dollars are spread across hundreds of individual accounts that I am responsible for reconciling and reporting to the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory entities. The scrutiny of these ledgers is of the highest caliber, and I have achieved audits and examinations with zero errors or discrepancy findings for the entire nine years I have managed these financials at the funeral home. These practices are quite similar in nature to the reconciliation of the county’s funds.
As a candidate, I have properly filed my Statement of Organization as well as my Campaign Finance report with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. These reports were submitted in accordance with the rules set forth and were on time in their filing.
Since having made my announcement to run in this Primary Election to hopefully be on the ballot in November, I have met with Treasurer Shonka on several occasions. Every time we have met, I have my confidence confirmed that I will excel in the seat as your next County Treasurer. Yes, there will be a new set of tasks for me to learn, but each person who works in any job has at one point had limited or zero “experience”. For instance, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper can have zero law enforcement experience, be hired, go through a 5-month academy, and then be issued their patrol car, firearm and take an oath to then head out on the road and be expected to perform their duties at 100%. Believe it or not, even after 20 years of service, veteran Troopers don’t know it all and continue to learn each and every day.
The Treasurer’s Office is no different in this learning curve. If I am given the time and the opportunities to learn from other established Treasurers from across the state through their established mentoring programs, I too will certainly serve Bremer County as well as any seasoned Treasurer. To give me that opportunity, I kindly ask for your vote on June 7th, or at one of the early voting opportunities that remain. I thank you for your support and look forward to serving you.