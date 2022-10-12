Fredericksburg- In the final race before the state qualifying meet, Waverly-Shell Rock was hoping to keep improving as the season winds down.
Senior Caleb Hoins broke the 17-minute barrier for the first time in his career, crossing the line in first place with a personal record time of 16:58.
Caden Kueker was the next Go-Hawk finisher in 13th place with a time of 17:28. Gavin Berry and Austin Soldswisch crossed the line back-to-back, both in personal record times. The duo finished in 19th and 20th place, respectively, with times of 18:09.13 and 18:09.49.
Marshall Meyer was just three seconds behind Soldswisch and rounded out the top-five in 22nd place with a time of 18:12.
The W-SR boys team finished in third with 75 team points.
Hoins and Kueker both qualified for All-Conference honors with their top-15 finishes.
In the girls race, Sydney Bochmann was the highest finisher for the Go-Hawks, crossing the line in sixth place with a time of 20:57. Emma Smith and Ramey Dahlquist crossed back-to-back, both with season best times. Smith ran a personal record time of 21:13, good for 11th place and Dahlquist was right behind her with a 12th place finish and a season best time of 21:14.
Jaylin Kent and Jenna Rohne rounded out the top-five finishers for W-SR. Both ran a personal best time with Kent crossing the line in 19th place with a time of 22:01. Rohne’s personal record time now stands at 22:18 after a 21st place finish.
W-SR scored 69 team points, just three behind first place finisher New Hampton.
Bochmann, Smith and Dahlquist all finished with All-Conference honors with their top-15 finishes.