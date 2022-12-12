Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS) is running adoption specials for all adoptable pets. The adoption fee for cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and gerbils is $5 now through December 31st 2022. The adoption fee for dogs one year and over will be reduced to $150 from December 13th through December 31st. Some exclusions apply to all adoption specials.
CBHS created the holiday adoption specials to try to find all of the adoptable pets home for the holidays this year. There are a variety of breeds, colors, and personalities at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets at www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt to meet the “light of your life”.
The adoption building is open to the public, no appointments necessary, Monday through Friday, 12 pm -6 pm, and is available by appointment only on Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm — 6 pm. To make a weekend appointment or for further information regarding the Holiday Lights adoption special, contact the adoption department at 319-232-6887. Adoption specials do not include a spay/neuter deposit; additional fees may apply.
While finalizing their adoptions, customers can look through the general merchandise displayed in the lobby. Leashes, collars, harnesses, and toys are some of the many products available for purchase. CBHS is also selling gift bags for the holiday season. For the rest of December, most merchandise is 10% off; some exclusions apply.
In lieu of adopting a pet, community members can still help support Cedar Bend Humane Society’s mission by donating. The giving tree is set up in the lobby of the adoption building, and any donated items can be placed underneath it. CBHS’s wish list is located on its website at www.cedarbendhumane.org/wishlist.
Cedar Bend Humane Society is an open-admission, full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County, Iowa. CBHS accepts any animal in our care regardless of age, breed, behavior, or health. Once in our care, animals placed on the adoption floor have no time limit on how long it takes to be adopted, and every effort is given to find them a loving home.