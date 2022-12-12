Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS) is running adoption specials for all adoptable pets. The adoption fee for cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and gerbils is $5 now through December 31st 2022. The adoption fee for dogs one year and over will be reduced to $150 from December 13th through December 31st. Some exclusions apply to all adoption specials.

CBHS created the holiday adoption specials to try to find all of the adoptable pets home for the holidays this year. There are a variety of breeds, colors, and personalities at Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets at www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt to meet the “light of your life”.