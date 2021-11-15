Holidays are just around the corner and Waverly is in a celebratory mood.
It takes the better part of five days to spruce up the town for the Christmas.
“My goal has always been to have all the decorations on just before Thanksgiving,” said Public Grounds Superintendent Paul Cheville.
The weather has been on the side of the three teams brightening the spirits with their work — Waverly Utilities, the city’s Leisure Services Department and the Chamber of Commerce Design Committee, in collaboration with the city.
Additionally, Waverly volunteer groups have shared their generosity and creativity by adding a caring touch with motivational rocks, and, as has become customary in town, with colorful scarves.
On Monday morning, a Waverly Utilities crew was busy placing garlands on the lamp posts along Bremer Avenue. Jarred Juhl and Josh Hovenga were affixing them with smiles.
Meanwhile, a crew from the city placed decorations at the Veterans Tribute and the four welcome signs on the entrances to town now display wreaths and garland, said Cheville.
The wreaths are also up on the trail bridge. Another 400 feet of lighted garland will go on that bridge on Tuesday.
The Bremer Avenue Bridge was decorated last Monday.
Just last week, members of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Design Committee helped design and install the Christmas ornaments in the planters where in the spring, summer and fall blooming seasonal flowers give Main Street a welcoming feel.
In the 11 round planters along Waverly’s thoroughfare, the decorations represent green Christmas trees. In the rectangular ones, a snowflake with the letter W and decorative balls are featured.
What remains to be done is Kohlmann Park, Santa’s House and some touch ups, Cheville said.
“We have some odds and ends to put up,” he added.
Walkers around town and in Kohlmann Park will also notice the 52 scarves knitted by a group of volunteers. This year, some of the scarves will be accompanied by matching caps, Paula Stevenson, Design Committee chairwoman. Stevenson and a knitting friend, Terry Singewald, placed a dozen scarves in community parks, and some on the campus of Wartburg College on Monday afternoon.
This is the fifth year in a row that the group has warmed up strangers in need of scarves.
“We are all getting in the holiday spirit,” Stevenson said.