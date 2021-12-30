Helping Services for Youth & Families would like to thank all of the volunteers, sponsors, and visitors that made Holiday Lights another success.
Having completed its 17th year, Holiday Lights continues to be a wonderful community event that also serves as Helping Services for Youth & Families’ most important fundraiser. Helping Services for Youth & Families is a nonprofit organization with programs such as Domestic Abuse Advocacy, Family Education & Support, Substance Abuse Prevention, & Youth Mentoring. Helping Services is working to promote healthier and safer families and youth residing throughout eight counties in Northeast Iowa.
Holiday Lights brought over 4,450 cars through Pulpit Rock Campground in Decorah, hosted 2,500 visitors for the opening walkthrough event, and enlisted the help of over 400 volunteers throughout the season. Holiday Lights raised over $150,000 in free-will donations and sponsorships to support Helping Services’ programs throughout the year.
If you are interested in ways to support Holiday Lights and Helping Services for Youth & Families, please contact info@helpingservices.org or 563-387-1720.
Thank you for making Holiday Lights success. Save the date for the 18th annual Holiday Lights opening walk-through night on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.