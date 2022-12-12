A live greeting card of sorts came to life with a jovial community reunion overflowing shops and streets on Thursday evening for Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main.
Santa kicked off the event at the fire department and sat in the front seat of the big truck as kids and family members climbed the ladder to sit on the top.
Along the Bremer Avenue Bridge, wrapped in garlands and decorating lights, kids of all ages walked back and forth between the east and the west side of the Cedar River in anticipation of a good time.
By the Waverly Palace Theatre, the smell of cocoa, popcorn, cotton candy and freshly baked cookies set the tone of the celebration with an occasional siren blaring from the fire truck which was returning Santa to his house in Kohlmann Park, after he had toured the downtown in his warm seat.
Further down the street, the W-SR Robotics team was showcasing their latest invention and at Mane Street Hair, Santa sat soaking his feet while holding a puppy in the company of an elf.
Life Church had a beautiful display of a nativity scene with live music and in front of the set two youth held on to well behaved sheep so that the kids could pet the animals if they wished.
At every business up and down the streets there was something to see, hear or snack on. Across the street at Northern Iowa Therapy, the iconic Kris Meyer read a bedtime story, dressed presumably as Mrs. Klaus, and despite the hustle and bustle around her, she found a way, in her inimitable storytelling manner, to weave in a tale, including this editor and the 150th anniversary of St. Paul’s, the local church where she was the principal of the school for a while.
Further down the street, outside of the Wild Carrot, the Wartburg Chamber Choir sang carols and performed Silent Night in English and German, much to everyone’s delight.
At Thompson Shoes, 2-year-old twins Riggs and Crew, dressed as cowboys, entertained everyone as they walked into the display window, playing with Post-It notes ladled out by their mother, Amber. Eventually, after a lot of takes, the brothers were quiet for a quick second and posed with mom Amber and Dad Nick Nichols for a photo.
As neighbors mingled and greeted one another on the street, or the newly opened Waverly Market, where artisans display original work, it was clear that the holidays had arrived.