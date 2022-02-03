“Respectful, patient, kind, precise, helpful are just a few of the attributes Melissa Holthaus possesses,” praised CFO Peggy Zumbach.
Holthaus is the billing specialist at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. She was nominated by Bartels CFO Peggy Zumbach for assisting with extra duties and her attention to detail. Holthaus was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of the fourth quarter for a $50 gift card.
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff in 2020. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each quarter.
“Melissa is able to handle tough situations with a positive attitude. She understands the details of the billing and is able to collect accurate amounts from insurance companies and Medicaid,” Zumbach added. “Melissa is the first to volunteer when someone needs assistance. She is a team player to everyone at Bartels!”
Co-worker Donna Schmudlach commented, “Melissa takes a great deal of pride in the work that she does at Bartels – she is always courteous to other staff members, residents and family members. She is incredibly knowledgeable in the extensive rules, regulations and ever changing policies that affect her job. She takes the initiative to research and learn whatever is needed to do her job better or more efficient. Melissa truly has the HEART of a champion.”
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of March. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Melissa, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”