Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will be hosting their 45th Annual Czech Days Celebration the weekend of Aug. 18 to 20.
Friday evening will kick-off with a softball tourney and the Fireman’s waterball fight.
Beginning Saturday there will be polka bands throughout the weekend (free admission to all bands), a bean bag tourney, an antique tractor show and car show and a parade at 10:30 a.m. There will also be kids’ inflatables, bingo and a cakewalk. There will no long be a mass on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday there will be a Polka Mass at 10:30 a.m. and a kids’ pedal tractor pull at noon, followed by more music.
There will be plenty of good homemade food, including the traditional Czech Kolaches and rohlicky.
For a full listing of events or for whom to contact for specific events you may visit Christ our Hope Cluster of call (563) 569-8386 and ask for Jan.
Come join the fun.