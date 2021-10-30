Half a decade had passed since Waverly-Shell Rock won a playoff a game.
But when the lights above Go-Hawk Stadium flickered on and young men donning black and gold ran out to the tune of AC/DC’s 1980 hit “Back in Black,” the focus turned to the present.
W-SR was met with a whiplash of turbulence in the opening seconds, surrendering the first score, but rallied and then overpowered Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14, during an Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 4A, first-round playoff game Friday night.
A step closer to their ultimate dreams, the Go-Hawks (9-1) will host Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a 4A quarterfinal. The Bluejays defeated Fort Dodge, 29-7, Friday.
W-SR got an early glimpse at the heavy run game Cedar Rapids Washington brings. On the first play from scrimmage, Cedar Rapids Washington junior Watts McBride took the handoff, cut inside the left shoulder of his right tackle and dashed 80 yards into the end zone to give the visitors a 7-0 lead 14 seconds into the game.
“They punched us first,” W-SR junior McCrae Hagarty said. “We had to answer back, so we had to punch them back.”
Answer the Go-Hawks did.
The game-tying drive was sparked by a defensive stand.
Cedar Rapids Washington took over at its own 41-yard line and looked to make it a two-score game and further quiet the hometown faithful. But the series stalled, and Cedar Rapids Washington punted from its 23.
The Go-Hawks took over at the Warriors’ 41. Then the Go-Hawks ignited a roar from the crowd that lingered deep into the clear autumn night. Junior running back Asa Newsom galloped 26 yards to the 12. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson flicked a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Layne McDonald three plays later to knot the score, 7-7, with 4:32 left in the opening quarter.
“We can’t have slow starts,” said Newsom, who rushed for a team-high 120 yards and scored a touchdown. “We’re in the postseason. We’ve got to start our business right away. The guys handled adversity really well, and we all owned up to it and we said, all right, it’s zero-zero now. Let’s go ball out.”
W-SR “balled out” all night from that point on.
The Go-Hawks faced a third-and-6 from the Warriors’ 34 to open the second quarter. Halverson then handed them the lead they never relinquished. He zipped a 34-yard strike to senior receiver Mikey Santoiemma for a touchdown and a 13-7 lead with 11:09 to play before intermission. (Simon Ott’s PAT attempt was no good.)
“Our players understand that not everything’s going to go our way and it’s how we respond to those things that makes all the difference,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said.
Halverson threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He did so after W-SR’s No. 1 receiver, senior Kaiser Luck, did not return after suffering an upper-body injury early.
W-SR’s lethal rushing attack flipped the game on its head from there.
Hagarty, who invites contact and breaks tackles every time he touches the ball, bulldozed his way across the goal line from 2 yards out to make it 21-7 Go-Hawks with 8:14 left in the half. He added another 2-yard TD run in the final minute to give the Go-Hawks a commanding 28-7 halftime lead.
“Most of it’s all set up by our (offensive) line and by Asa,” said Hagarty. “Asa just carried the ball, and he got us close. He should’ve put most of them in. He got us close, and I had to put them in.”
W-SR scored on its first drive of the second half on a 7-yard touchdown run by Hagarty – his third of the game – for a 35-7 lead with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Newsom found the end zone for the first time with a 16-yard run late in the third quarter for a 45-7 advantage.
The Go-Hawks racked up 401 yards of offense Friday night and held the Warriors to just 171. After McBride’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game, the Warriors’ back was held to just 41 yards the rest of the way.
Hagarty, senior Austin Dewey and junior Sam Roose posted five tackles apiece for the Go-Hawks, while Newsom and junior Jake Walker recorded one quarterback sack each. Walker also recovered a fumble, while junior Tyler Gayer forced a fumble and senior Ryan Folkerts snagged an interception.
Shortly after the scoreboard flashed all zeroes, the Go-Hawks rang the victory bell for the ninth time this season. It was their first playoff win since 2016. They have no plans to let up.
“We came here, we came to our hometown, and we played,” Hagarty said. “Hopefully, we can do that again.”
He paused briefly.
“We will do it again,” he said.
W-SR 42, CR-WASHINGTON 14
Cedar Rapids Washington … 7 0 0 7 – 14
Waverly-Shell Rock …………. 7 21 14 0 – 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CRW: McBride 80 run (Novak kick), 11:46.
W-SR: McDonald 4 pass from Halverson (Ott kick), 4:32.
Second Quarter
W-SR: Santoiemma 34 pass from Halverson (kick failed), 11:09.
W-SR: Hagarty 2 run (Ott run), 8:14.
W-SR: Hagarty 2 run (Ott kick), 0:42.
Third Quarter
W-SR: Hagarty 7 run (Ott kick), 7:40.
W-SR: Newsom 16 run (Ott kick), 5:00.
Fourth Quarter
CRW: Thompson 92 fumble return (Novak kick), 8:41.
TEAM STATISTICS
CR-Washington W-SR
First downs 9 21
Total Yards 171 401
Rushes-Yards 26-117 48-294
Passing Yards 54 107
Comp-Att-Int 8-20-1 6-11-0
Punt returns-Yards 1-2 1-1
Kickoff returns-Yards 4-66 3-32
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 5-3
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-26
Time of possession 28:00 28:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cedar Rapids Washington: McBride 12-121, Jagnow 3-9, Young 2-1, Ortiz 5-(minus-1), Thompson 4-(minus-13). W-SR: Newsom 12-120, Poyner 11-72, Folkerts 5-52, Hagarty 11-36, Dewey 1-11, Gayer 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Halverson 4-(minus-2), TEAM 1-(minus-1).
Passing
Cedar Rapids Washington: Ortiz 8-20-1 54. W-SR: Halverson 6-11-0 107.
Receiving
Cedar Rapids Washington: Blank 4-42, Harris 2-2, Fields 1-5, Young 1-5. W-SR: Santoiemma 3-59, Ott 1-23, Hagarty 1-21, McDonald 1-4.
DEFENSIVE STATISTICS
Cedar Rapids Washington
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Riley 10-3-13, McBride 5-1-6, Young 3-2-5, Thompson 4-0-4, Mahoney 3-0-3, Greco 2-1-3, Johnson 2-1-3, Williams 2-1-3, Allen 2-0-2, Charters 2-0-2, Sykora-Mathess 2-0-2, DeGrafft-Moffat 1-1-2, Harris 1-1-2, Matan 1-0-1, Parlet 1-0-1, Willis 1-0-1, Blank 0-1-1, Doolin 0-1-1, Stock 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Young ½-½, Greco 1-1, Allen 1-5, Doolin ½-5. Forced fumbles: Thompson 1. Fumble recoveries: McBride 1-0, Thompson 1-92, Williams 1-0.
W-SR
Player (solo tackles-assisted tackles-total): Dewey 4-1-5, Hagarty 4-1-5, Roose 4-1-5, Folkerts 4-0-4, Newsom 3-1-4, McDonald 2-2-4, Walker 3-0-3, Stockdale 2-1-3, Ott 1-2-3, Reyerson 2-0-2, Mwangi 1-1-2, Bibler 1-0-1, Hawes 1-0-1, Armstrong 0-1-1, Gayer 0-1-1. Tackles for loss: Hagarty 3½-25½, Newsom 1-3, McDonald 2½-5½, Walker 1-12, Ott ½-½, Gayer ½-½. Sacks: Newsom 1-3, Walker 1-12. Forced fumbles: Gayer 1. Fumble recoveries: Walker 1. Interceptions: Folkerts 1-0. Pass breakups: Hagarty 1, McDonald 1.