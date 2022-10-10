I dropped by the Bussey, Iowa (population 387) Post Office a week ago Friday morning, right about sunrise, to get the mail. I was delighted to see the Twin Cedars High School kids had TPed the town for homecoming.

In 2021, Twin Cedars had 95 students enrolled in the high school, which means there are about 23-24 kids per grade on average. Given the level of effort and the number of buildings hit, it looks like most kids spent much of the night at it.

Robert Leonard is the author of the blog “Deep Midwest: Politics and Culture,” on Substack. He also hosts a public affairs program for KNIA/KRLS radio in the south-central Iowa towns of Knoxville, Pella, and Indianola. His columns have been published in the New York Times, TIME, the Des Moines Register and more. This article appeared on Oct. 1 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.