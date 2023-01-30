children practicing

Representatives from the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and Waterloo Community School District are headed to the nation’s capital Jan. 31-Feb. 3 to present their recent collaborative efforts in the Cedar Valley.

The Kennedy Center Partners in Education (PIE) annual meeting is a conference where organizations from around the country come together to discuss their shared work in strengthening learning for all learners through the arts. The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and Waterloo Community School District were chosen to present from a pool of speaker proposals and will present their developing model for teaching artistry training and arts integration within the Waterloo Schools’ curriculum.