The Bremer County Assessor’s Office would like to remind property owners to sign up for the Homestead Tax Credit if you have purchased or built a new home within the last 12 months. To qualify for the credit you must own and occupy the property as a homestead on July 1 of each year, declare residency in Iowa for income tax purposes and occupy the property for at least six months each year. Once a property owner qualifies for the credit, the credit continues until the property is sold or until the owner no longer qualifies. Please refer to Iowa Code, Chapter 425.
Property owners may be eligible for a Military Exemption if you are a resident of Iowa, have been involved in full-time active duty during a war or conflict, or served 18 months active duty and have been honorably discharged. (The original or a certified copy of the DD214 must be recorded in the Bremer County Recorder’s Office by July 1 the year exemption is first claimed. Your DD 214 needs to show release from active duty during a qualified time for other than training purposes.) Surviving spouses remain eligible for the exemption as long as they do not remarry and exemption continues until the property owner is no longer eligible. Please refer to Iowa Code, Chapter 427.
Filing deadline for the Homestead Tax Credit & Military Exemption for the 2023 valuation is July 1, 2023. (After July 1 all applications would be considered for the following year.) Property owners may apply in the Bremer County Assessor’s Office 8-4:30, Monday–Friday or online at https://beacon.schneidercorp.com. For any questions please call 319-352-0145.