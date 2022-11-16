Kristen Clark remembers the welcome sign that used to stand outside of Clarksville along Highway 3: Friendly families and a family of friends.
“That will always be in my mind,” she said, “because that’s the way that I see Clarksville, and I always have.”
Now the Clarksville Public Library director, Clark is a town native, married to Justin Clark, a descendant of town founders. They are raising their two children where they grew up.
“Even though we don’t have the motto that was on the sign anymore, that’s still what pops into my mind,” she said, “because you go anywhere and everybody knows everybody.”
Jeff Kolb, executive director of the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance and a long-time former Clarksville city councilman, sees many multi-generational families in town like the Clarks.
“I’ve lived my entire life here, except for when I went to the Twin Cities to go to college,” he said. “There’s a lot of the same families, just different generations, that are still here. To me, that gives us stability.”
Those families and that stability stretch way back, to when the town was established in 1853.
“We’re one of the old communities,” Kolb said.
Originally, Clarksville, the oldest town in Butler County, was the county seat, but that designation moved to Butler Center in 1860, then to the current site, Allison, in 1881.
Perhaps because of the long community ties, or perhaps because the town lies outside of the gravitational pull of Waverly, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Clarksville has a history of self-reliance.
“We’re far enough away that we’re independent,” Clark said. “Yet, if we don’t have something here, we’re not so far away that we can’t get it.”
“As a community, we tend to take care of ourselves very well,” Kolb said, recalling the flood of 2008 and tornadoes in 2014 and 2016.
“Yes, we got some help,” he said, “but in ’08, we didn’t get much help at all. So we just kind of dug our feet in. We’d never been flooded, ever, in the history of the town. So we were in uncharted territory, but we made it work.
“The churches came together to make sure that everybody got fed,” he continued. “The school kids helped people with cleanup, especially with the ’14 tornado. Everybody just kind of stepped in and took care of their neighbors.”
Clark sees the same spirit of helping people out during normal life, not just during crises.
“When somebody needs something, people are right there helping out,” she said. If somebody’s having a hard time, or working on something or fixing something or doing a project, it always seems that people are right there to help out.”
That sense of the whole town being one supportive family plays a huge role in Clarksville’s self-identity. The independent PK-12 school is part of that extended family.
“I know so many people in town whose kids are grown and don’t live here anymore and who maybe don’t have a connection with anyone in the school, but they show up at all the ball games,” Clark said. “Everybody’s supporting everybody at every level.”
Kolb sees that support at the upper ages, too, explaining that the community has come together to form a corporation to provide retirement and elderly care in town.
“We have the independent living apartments at the Community Retirement Village,” he said. “And then if they need a little more help, then they can move to the Westside Assisted Living. And then if they need more help beyond that, then they can transition into the skilled care at the nursing home.”
With the dense social networks in town, the retirement community interconnects at times with young people. Clark noted that, outside of the pandemic, the school and the library have traditionally had activities with residents at the nursing home.
“The fourth-grade class for years, even back when I was in school here, they had their nursing home buddies, their friends, and they would go visit every month,” she said.
More recently, “the library did the Halloween parade with the nursing home again this year,” she continued, “trick or treating down there, for the residents to see the costumes.”
A healthy list of city amenities buttresses that core of close-knit community: fiber-optic internet connections for all, the Rolling Prairie Bike Trail, Heery Woods State Park and Nature Center, a splash pad, ball fields, Sportsman’s Park.
“There’s just a lot of outdoor recreation that we can use year round,” Kolb said. “Literally—I’ll do this in winter—you can go out to Heery Woods Park, sit on a bench, and watch the deer. You can’t do that in a lot of places.”
Add to those assets a thriving business district with no open storefronts.
“We have a big variety of businesses in town, too, which is terrific,” Clark noted. “Our Main Street is full.”
All the attractions of Clarksville call many people back home to it.
“There are so many younger families who graduated from here who are moving back or who have moved back,” Clark said. “We see kids coming in to story time whose parents came to story time.”
It all makes sense to Clark, who moved back herself.
“We’re a small town, but we offer a lot of things for a small town,” she said, including that “family of friends” that the town sign used to tout.
“My daughter, who’s 13, was writing about the things that she loves a couple days ago,” reported Clark. “One of them was Clarksville, that everybody helps everybody out, everybody’s so supportive, and all ages, too.”