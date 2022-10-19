The heart of a small town is its sense of community, and in Denver that heart is beating strong and steady.
From pride in its schools to appreciation of its multiple parks, its local businesses, and its community services (and community service), Denver residents feel connected to the town and to each other.
Referring to itself as “the mile-wide city” (as opposed to Denver, Colorado, the mile-high city), the Bremer County town is advantageously located 13 miles north of Waterloo and 10 miles southeast of Waverly.
According to 2020 census data, Denver has grown to 1,919 inhabitants, up from a population of 1,780 in 2010.
“People move here because of our school district,” said Kelly Platte, Denver Public Library Director.
That’s not surprising, because Denver has some of the best-performing schools in Iowa.
“Our student achievement is among the highest in the state,” said Brad Laures, Denver Community Schools Superintendent.
According to the 2021 Iowa School Performance Profile, Denver’s elementary is ranked #18 in the state, its middle school is #1 in the state, and its high school is #8 in the state.
“Our students do really well academically,” Laures said. “And they do well in activities, as well. We have an outstanding fine arts program and activity programs here.”
A new $18.5 million combined high school/middle school building opened this fall and shows the community’s commitment to education.
“It’s been a goal of our school board, our district leadership and our community to have facilities that match the quality of education that our kids are receiving,” Laures stated. “We feel like we’re finally able to say that we’re doing that.”
It’s not just the school that connects people with the community, however.
“There are lots of things going on in Denver,” Platte said from the library. “It’s kind of moving and shaking and growing.”
Much of that activity comes from the library itself, which shares a building with City Hall and a community center. Platte listed some of the events held in the facility.
“We do a lot of children’s activities here,” she said. “We had an awesome summer reading program. We have a LEGO group at the library. We have an after-school club. We have story time. We also work with a lot of different organizations here.”
One such group is the Denver genealogy and history group, which meets at the library once a month.
Also, “we have a group of people that just come and play games every Tuesday,” Platte said, “because we have cards and games in the library.”
The library also has outreach programs to the local nursing home, called Sunset Home, and to Willow Winds assisted living.
Platte’s co-worker, Kristyn Kline, visits the nursing home weekly, reading to residents, talking to them, exploring a theme each week to engage them.
“Just recently, she talked about Queen Elizabeth,” Platte said. “They did some reading about her.
“And when it’s harvest time, lots of times she’ll talk about harvesting and have a story about somebody on a farm,” Platte continued. “And then she’ll engage the people at the nursing home to talk about their own experiences with harvesting.”
The Denver business community is also a vital part of the town’s identity.
“We’ve got a pretty active Chamber of Commerce Board that’s working to try to help our small businesses,” Platte said. “I know they were instrumental in helping bring in fiber.”
That positive business environment has recently led to the opening of a new gift store, Local, by Denver entrepreneur Hanna Nuss.
As the name suggests, Nuss focuses on local artisans and small businesses, showcasing their products in her storefront, but also trying to help them grow their own businesses.
“Our mission, really, is to rebuild Main Streets by engaging people who are already doing business in the community and giving them a way to connect with the community even more,” Nuss said.
Other Denver residents have mentioned the attraction of having core retail businesses in town—Brothers Market grocery store, the Sweet Spot soft-serve ice cream shop, and two gas stations. All contribute to quality of life in Denver.
Quality of life is also enhanced by the five community parks in Denver, as well as the paved Jefferson City Trail that runs 1.8 miles from Brandt Park north to the Waverly Rail Trail and the Readlyn Grump Trail. All segments are part of the larger Rolling Prairie Trail system.
Another key to Denver’s sense of community is the volunteer work there.
For example, the Betterment Committee has worked to improve Denver life since 2003. Carol Tjaden, who helps organize the committee and its events, has been involved with the group from its start.
“We do three things that are major for the city,” Tjaden said.
They hang flower planters over the summer, display cornstalks and scarecrows on light poles in the fall, and organize a multi-day Christmas event that includes a Festival of Trees in the community center.
Those efforts do not go unappreciated.
“We have a lot of awesome volunteers in this town who really work hard to beautiful it,” Platte commented.
Another active volunteer group is the Denver Lions Club, which has grown to almost 60 members. The Lions focus on community service projects such as building wheelchair ramps for local homes and conducting food and coat drives.
Denver Lions have also started a Leo Club in the high school, a pre-Lions organization that introduces young people to community service and trains them in leadership and effective event organization.
According to Bruce Piehl, one of the Lions advisors to the Leo Club, the three-year-old club has been “a fantastic experience” and has grown to more than 30 student members.
“It’s a great way to make an impact in your community,” he said.
The Leos are not alone in making an impact. Widespread community involvement and support are central to the vibrant vibe in Denver.
“There’s just so much going on in town,” Platte said. “I’m really impressed by the people that volunteer and work to make this town better.”