Readlyn, Iowa, population around 855, has a lot going on in a small space.
“It’s a small, tight-knit community,” said Kim Hollon, Readlyn Public Library director. “It’s the thing to say about Readlyn. Everyone knows everyone. Everyone is so kind. Everyone helps each other.”
People who live in Readlyn tend to stay there, according to Hollon.
“The people who live here have lived here for generations, I think,” she said. “I think people come in and they stay.”
That could be why it is so hard to find a house in the town.
“I tell you what,” said Dan Wedemeier, Readlyn’s mayor, “if a house comes on the market, it’s gone before you know it.”
Rather, “you kind of have to wait for a house to go on the market if you want to get into the town,” Hollon said. “There’s not a lot of turnover.”
What makes the town so appealing? Well, there’s the famous Grump, of course, the annual town mascot.
But the town itself captures hearts.
“It’s just very clean and very well kept and you can tell that people care about their homes,” Hollon said. “It really is very picturesque here.”
“I think that what’s real special about Readlyn is it’s a small, quiet, very clean small town,” Wedemeier noted. “Pretty much all of our places are neatly kept. People take a lot of pride in what their place looks like.”
Wedemeier said the “excellent school systems” are also an attraction, both the Wapsie Valley School District, which combines students from Readlyn, Fairbank and Oran, and the Community Lutheran School, a parochial elementary school.
The consolidated school district has an elementary building in Readlyn, another in Fairbank, and then a combined middle and high school in the country about halfway between the two towns.
Readlyn Elementary includes grades preK to six, 122 students in the building. Although it is the smallest building in the district, school Principal Alyson Forsyth said “it’s pretty amazing.”
Forsyth, who grew up in Fairbank and attended Wapsie Valley herself, sees the small size as an asset.
“Our students and staff here at Readlyn Elementary have the feeling of a family,” she said. “They take care of each other. It’s one hallway, a small school, but the relationships here are really powerful. They care a lot about each other. It’s a great place to be.”
The students connect with each other across schools and grade levels and also with the community of Readlyn.
“We recently adopted the Leader in Me program,” Forsyth said, “and our community has been a really strong supporter of that.”
She said the program, which builds leadership and life skills in students, helps them get involved in the community, such as contributing articles to the town’s newspaper, The Chronicle.
Also, the district makes an effort to bring the elementary students from the three communities together before they join up in middle school.
“They really get to know each other throughout their years in elementary,” Forsyth said, “so when they come to the middle school, they already know a lot about each other.”
All grades come together for some activities, as well.
“This year, for the first time, we had our first all-district Homecoming pep rally out at the high school,” Forsyth said. “We bused all the elementary students to the high school location, and the whole district was able to be together.”
She observed that those joint activities are exciting for the elementary children.
“They love going out to the high school,” she said. “And it is just as exciting for (the high school students) when they see the elementary kids. These kids look up to them so much.”
Hollon, as library director, is happy to see the library as a key meeting place for the town.
“When I interviewed for this position, one of the board members said, ‘You will find that this library is the hub of the town,’” she said.
Hollon, who moved to Readlyn from Virginia, started at the library last February. “I’m still kind of surprised at how involved our library is in just about everything. It really is very central, very much a hub. It’s pretty cool. I get to interact with a lot of different people.”
Anytime there is a fundraiser or activity in town, the library is usually involved in some way, Hollon said. “It’s not something that I’ve experienced before.”
She said library patrons include a knitting group, people who drop in to put puzzles together or play chess or cribbage, a book club, and other users of the community space, such as the Bremer County Health Department, which visits monthly.
“There’s a lot of folks just kind of in and out,” she said, with the library functioning as a community living room. “I think a lot of people come in to be social.”
During the summer, the library is busy with children who are out of school. Last summer they had access to a special artists’ space set up in a reading room, in addition to a regular Summer Reading Program. During the school year, young children have regular story times at the library.
Hollon’s affection for Readlyn extends beyond her turf at the library.
“On weekends when the weather is nice, people ride around in their golf carts with their dogs,” she said. “It’s just super cute.”
Forsyth is pleased to be back in the Wapsie Valley School District, now as a school principal and a parent instead of a student.
“It’s just amazing to grow up in a small town,” she said, “and now we’re raising our children here just outside of Readlyn.”