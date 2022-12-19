The people of Shell Rock, Iowa, like to get things done.
“I think one of our biggest strengths is that we are resourceful,” observed Casey Reints, a professional grant writer and fundraiser from Shell Rock who has been involved in several of the town’s major projects and events, including the new Emergency Services Building and a new aquatic center.
“The leadership in this community communicates incredibly well, sharing knowledge, lessons learned, and resources openly with one another,” she said. “I think that’s what makes it successful.
“We also have a very supportive business community,” she continued. “They’re always the first to chip in with time, treasure and talents.”
Mike Klinefelter formerly owned Klink’s restaurant in town and now serves on the city council and the Shell Rock Development Corporation.
“I think our town has a lot of people who know how to think outside the box to get stuff done,” he said. People “jump in and do what needs to be done.”
As examples of creative thinking, Klinefelter named the downtown Christmas village, the new aquatic center, a new rail trail kiosk with a bike repair station and restrooms, and more community projects in the offing.
Mayor Larry Young said the city tries to be proactive and progressive.
“We try to get ahead of a potential problem as much as possible,” he said, noting that a new city street was put in to divert increased truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods.
The truck traffic is largely because of an industrial park located northwest of Shell Rock, Butler Logistics Park, that includes several major industries, providing jobs for the community. Shell Rock’s proximity to Highway 3 and Highway 218 give it easy access to Waverly, Waterloo and far beyond.
In town, though, the emphasis is on small business.
“Shell Rock doesn’t need a Walmart or a Target or anything like that,” Young said, “but we do need those little individual neighborhood type businesses.”
“They’re keeping downtown full,” Klinefelter added. “We have had a lot of small businesses pop up that have been successful.”
Shell Rock, like most of the country, does not have excess housing at the moment, but it does have a housing addition on the south side of town, Willow Tree, that has allowed the town’s housing stock to grow.
Shell Rock City Clerk Marilyn Hardee reported that the increased residential value in Shell Rock has been labeled by an outside financial company as “astronomical for a town of our size,” around 1,300 people.
A notable feature of the town is the Shell Rock River, which runs through the center of the city.
Shell Rock Elementary Principal Micky Bahlmann said the river will be represented in a renovation the school will undergo next year.
“We really feel like the Shell Rock River is the heart and soul of the community,” she said. “We’re so close (to the river) in our school that some of the features will be showing up in the new design.”
The entryway of the remodeled school building will have a drop ceiling that looks like the Shell Rock River, which will come down the wall and “sort of connect to a map of Shell Rock,” she explained. “I’m really excited about that.”
The small town, the small school, are part of what many people describe as a tight-knit community in Shell Rock.
“If you want a small-town atmosphere, you still have it here,” noted Shell Rock Public Works Director Mike Tellinghuisen, who grew up in Waverly but has worked for the City of Shell Rock for almost 28 years.
Hardee is in her 35th year as city clerk.
“I always felt like it’s pretty safe” in Shell Rock, she said. “Everybody knows who goes with who. Everybody watches out for everybody else. It takes a village. All those community neighbor experiences are assets in children’s lives.”
Both Klinefelter and Hardee shared examples of townspeople looking out for their children.
Hardee said her kids always asked whether she had eyes in the back of her head, “because someone would tell me if they did something wrong. I knew it.”
Joining Tellinghuisen and Hardee in long-time service to the city are Young, in his 21st year as mayor after 5 1/2 years on the city council before that, and city worker Dave Green, who grew up in Shell Rock and has worked for the city for 25 years.
“Seriously,” Young said, “that is an advantage, having long-term employees.”
Small-town Shell Rock draws new residents and pulls back old ones. Robyn Holden grew up in town and returned to it decades later with her five children.
She’s one of those people responsible for “thinking outside the box” and getting things done, from building projects to new annual events.
“Most of it is about quality of life,” she said. “Small town is so nice. It’s more of a community thing. You know people better. You go to the coffee shop, and you know everybody there.”