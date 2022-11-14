If you want to know what’s going on in Sumner, Iowa, head to the Fueled by Faith walk-up coffee shop on West 1st Street on a Saturday morning.
Sara Wood, assistant director of the Sumner Public Library, is a regular there.
“On the weekends, people stand in line and get a coffee and talk,” she said. “A lot of it is conversation while standing in line.”
During good weather, patrons can sit in a small park next door, but the drinks—and the socializing—are popular year round.
“Sometimes it’s funny,” she said, “because it is too cold to be standing out there, yet people will be standing out there and talking. They walk up with their dogs” to talk.
To some extent, the entire community resembles the coffee shop name—fueled by faith.
“Our church groups are very active, doing a lot of things,” said Sumner Mayor Billy Lehmkuhl. “I think last night the Catholic church had the bingo. I know the big Lutheran church, they always have things going on. Some of the youth groups get involved in helping serve down at the Legion, if there’s a Legion dinner.”
As for all that church activity, he said, “I think that’s a good thing.”
Wood described Sumner as “a very heart-felt farming community that is very faith-based.”
She noted that one church provides “a ton of volunteers for the public library,” that some churches have “wonderful Wednesday night programs” or good meal programs or provide space for local groups to use.
“I would say that each church brings a unique component that contributes to the community,” Wood said.
One notable religious mission in Sumner is the faith-based Royal Family Kids Camp (RFKC) of northeast Iowa, a week-long residential camp offered free of charge to children in the foster care system.
Sumner area residents support the camp financially and as staff volunteers.
“It’s wonderful to see the whole community come out and either participate with their time or with their money,” said Wood.
Another cornerstone of the Sumner community is the Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District, home of the Cougars.
“School spirit is big, especially around our sports,” observed Wood, who, as a native of Sumner, grew up steeped in that spirit.
“I left after high school,” she said, but she returned when she had a daughter, “because that’s where I want to raise my kid. I want to know that she’s not just a number in the classroom.”
Fred Matlage is superintendent of the Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District and principal of the middle school.
“Sumner-Fredericksburg is a great school system,” he said. He credits that success to the entire school staff—bus drivers, custodians and cooks, as well as teachers, librarians and secretaries.
“Everybody here, we have a singular focus, and that is to help kids learn so they will have a successful future,” he said.
Part of that learning takes place out of the classroom, with many students involved in extra-curricular activities.
“We have a really good band and choir program, both at the middle school and the high school,” Matlage said. He encourages people to follow the school on Facebook and on the school website, sfcougars.org, to keep abreast of school activities.
Alongside the arts, sports form a large part of student life at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“Our athletic programs are extremely competitive from middle school all the way through high school,” Matlage said. “Our volleyball program made it to state this year. Our football program made it to state. We had a high school student that placed at state in cross country.”
He looks at sports as more than competition, however.
“We have very good coaches dedicated to knowing that our kids learn,” Matlage said. “It’s not just about wins and losses. It’s about sportsmanship, fair play, being part of a team.
“You have a diverse group of students that have varied levels of skill,” he continued, “and our coaches work with those kids to make sure that every one of them gets something out of the season.”
Community support of athletics has led to the design of a new Tri-County Sports Complex.
Sumner Parks and Recreation Director Cally Mueller reported that fundraising for the complex is starting, with the hope that new ball diamonds will be ready to go within the next five years.
After that, many other facilities and amenities will be added over the project’s two phases.
The large project will no doubt require the community to pitch in with support, but locals have a lot of experience in that.
Wood, from the library, mentioned the town’s annual Lights in the Park winter celebration as an example of people coming together to get something done.
“The whole community gets in on volunteer work to make different things happen,” she said.
Volunteers were also instrumental in Sumner’s big sesquicentennial celebration last summer, at the same time it hosted the Vietnam Moving Wall.
“We probably had, throughout the whole weekend, over 10,000 people visit the community,” Mayor Lehmkuhl said. “I’m proud of all the volunteers that stepped up to the plate and helped bring both events to fruition. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
As mayor, he’s also proud of the town’s full business district, with just one open storefront, and the new mural that’s downtown, adorning the side of a building with scenes from Sumner.
“We had a group of people donate some dollars, and we painted a mural by our green space, which I think is absolutely gorgeous,” he said.
All in all, Lehmkuhl sees evidence of a lot of things going well in Sumner these days.
“We’ve got a beautiful little town,” he said. “I’m really, really proud of where we’re at.”