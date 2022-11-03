Hometown Tripoli--Element 1, Woodchip photo

Tripoli high school students worked with the city's parks and recreation committee to spread wood chips at the city's Kid's Klub park.

Tripoli, Iowa, in the middle of Bremer County, is drawing new residents from around the country.

“We’re getting a lot of out-of-state people, from Texas, Nevada, Arizona,” said Mayor Brendt Bernard. “One couple from Des Moines just bought a nice brick house. So, we’re getting new people moving in.”