Tripoli, Iowa, in the middle of Bremer County, is drawing new residents from around the country.
“We’re getting a lot of out-of-state people, from Texas, Nevada, Arizona,” said Mayor Brendt Bernard. “One couple from Des Moines just bought a nice brick house. So, we’re getting new people moving in.”
During much of the pandemic, Tripoli homes sold within days of being listed, Bernard said, and the town has a new housing development starting up. That’s all leading to growth.
While the 2020 census listed Tripoli’s population as 1,191, Bernard estimates that it’s closer to 1,250 now, just two years later.
What’s the attraction?
“I think small town living is starting to appeal to some of these people,” said the mayor, “wanting to get out of areas that are heavily populated and too expensive.”
Plus, he noted, “we have a crime rate that’s about zero.”
“We just have a great community,” said Annette Martin, Tripoli Public Library director. “We’re just a small, closely-knit community. Everybody seems to get along well and help each other.”
As for other town assets, Martin said she hopes the library is seen as a strength. “And we’ve got a public swimming pool and a great school,” she added. “I think that really helps.”
The library, she pointed out, is celebrating 85 years of serving Tripoli, so it’s been a town fixture for a long time. These days it doesn’t just provide books but also educational programs, activities for young and old, and community meeting space.
Tripoli’s webpage touts the city’s many recreational opportunities, which make it stand out from other small towns.
Bernard listed city parks with play equipment and a basketball court, a golf course in town, and a heated indoor swimming pool that gets used year round.
In addition, the town’s park-and-recreation group offers kids programs in flag football, basketball, T-ball and softball. Also, the school district is working with the city to build a disc golf course that will be open to everyone.
Outside of town, there is the 2.4-mile Sweet Water Creek Trail. The paved path connects Tripoli with the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area and the Wapsipinicon River Bird Conservation Area and Greenbelt.
Tripoli citizens have helped plant native prairie grasses and flowers along the trail, which provide habitat for wildlife, including birds.
Birds, it turns out, are a big deal around Tripoli. That is largely because the 2,855-acre Sweet Marsh northeast of town is a haven for migratory birds.
Bird Friendly Iowa reports that birdwatchers have identified 252 species of birds at the Sweet Marsh/Wapsipinicon River conservation complex.
Library Director Martin highlighted that bird interest in a library program in April, bringing in an expert from the Audubon Society.
“We tried to promote that this spring and get people out to go birdwatching,” Martin said.
The Bremer County Conservation naturalists based in Tripoli also provide programs about bird appreciation and bird conservation.
All that support of bird populations led to Tripoli being designated as a Bird Friendly City in 2021, only the ninth city in Iowa to achieve that status.
Tripoli has other educational programming available right in town, too. It is home to Bremer County’s Iowa State Extension office, which extends ISU’s research-based education to the area.
“I think that we’re pretty unique in that we have the Bremer County Conservation office here, and the Iowa State Extension office here in town,” Martin said. “They’re ones we can always have for free programming or to help us out if we are stumped on something.”
In short, the area around Tripoli is awash in educational and outdoor recreational opportunities, including hunting, birdwatching, morel hunting, fishing, trapping, biking, hiking, canoeing and kayaking.
Jay Marley, Tripoli school superintendent, appreciates the many natural attractions of the area.
“You know, I think people forget about that little town that’s sitting off to the side of Waverly and to the north of Denver,” he said. “With the marsh and the Wapsipinicon, we do have a very scenic area.”