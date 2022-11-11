The Honor Flight Network serves our nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice, but for Shell Rock’s Duane Harms, the opportunity meant much more.
Coming back from the flight, Harms received the reception from his hometown that he hadn’t gotten when coming back from Vietnam.
“I’d been there before and seen it, it’s all very touching,” Harms told Waverly Newspapers in an interview, “The tomb of the unknown soldier is very touching. We saw all of them, the air force, World War II, they’re all very impressive.”
Harms grew up on a farm outside Aplington and graduated from Aplington High School in 1965. After two years at Gates College, he was drafted into the Army, spending six months in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Polk, Louisiana before going to Vietnam for about a year. He spent his last six months in Fort Leonard Wood in central Missouri.
“Vietnam was not a pleasant experience,” Harms said.
Two months into his service in Vietnam, Harms’ unit was ambushed, leading to an incident for which Harms was awarded a purple heart. The return home was less than a hero’s welcome.
“There wasn’t any reception,” Harms said about returning home after a year in Vietnam. “You just went about your business, nothing was said.”
Still, the return home was very eventful for Harms, as just nine days after he got back he married his wife Diane.
His return home from the honor flight also proved a momentous occasion, as Harms finally received the kind of reception and fanfare that had been lacking when he returned home from war.
“The reception that we received in Waterloo when we got back was unbelievable,” Harms said. “The band was playing, the airport was full of people. That was nice.”
The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 by Jeff Miller and Earl Morse. Since then, the program has taken more than 245,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. The program currently has over 128 hubs located throughout the country and serves over 22,000 veterans each year, at no cost to the veterans, according to the Honor Flight’s website. The trip gives veterans not only the opportunity to visit memorials, but also to remember friends and comrades, and share their stories with other veterans. The Honor Flight currently serves veterans from the WWII, Korean, and the Vietnam War eras.
“You just don’t think about it until something like that happens, and it’s really appreciated,” Harms said.