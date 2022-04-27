Saying goodbye to a beloved friend is difficult even when it’s time.
Then come the memorials, the memories and the appreciation for the service over the years.
Honoring the legacy of one of Waverly’s iconic landmarks is the next step in the saga of the Third Street SE “Green” Bridge.
Originally known as the Harmon Street Bridge, the span was completed in 1917 under the direction of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.
As the city’s needs grew, a second crossing over the Cedar River proved prudent. The bridge provided an alternative connection to downtown.
In 1962, it was painted green, hence its nickname.
What to do with the Green Bridge – replace, repair or remove – occupied many council meetings over two decades.
In 2015, it was closed to traffic. It was placed on the National Historic Register in 2018. In 2021, the council voted to remove it.
The Historical Preservation Commission has been tasked with memorializing the bridge. The Waverly City Council passed a resolution on Jan.4, 2021, to that effect.
Fittingly, the commission will do so in May, which is National Preservation Month, as recognized last week by a proclamation by the city.
Coming up with the best way to pay tribute to the bridge was an emotional process for the members of the commision, and one that they approached with utmost care and reverence.
“We want to do justice to this bridge, which is significant to both Waverly and the State of Iowa due to its unique truss design and importance to the neighborhood,” said Karen Lehmann, the commission chairperson. “A bridge is not just a metal structure, it is a repository of memories for the community.”
After a lot of deliberations, which included approvals by the council, the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Historic Preservation Office, the seven-member commission came up with a three-pronged plan. It includes signs, plaques and a commissioned public art installation.
The city put $10,000 toward the cost of the project, and the remainder, estimated to be an additional $10,000, is expected to be raised with the assistance of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Donations are still being accepted.
May 14 dedication at South Riverside Park
The first commemorative event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, South Riverside Park, near the playground, a site from which the bridge was visible across the Cedar River.
Mayor Adam Hoffman will preside over the ceremony.
A unique artistic installation titled, The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars, will be unveiled. This public art project was created by Rebecca Hackmann, currently an associate professor of art at Kansas State University, and formerly an art professor at Wartburg College.
Known for her work in public art, including installations in New York City and Germany, for this project, Hackmann has gathered 3-D historical and contemporary images that illustrate the story of the bridge and create a unique viewer experience.
At 10:30 a.m. Hackmann will offer remarks introducing her work to the community. In case of inclement weather, the program will move to the Civic Center.
Two signs will also be unveiled at the dedication. One describes the bridge in words and pictures and the other explains the artistic work, the artist’s credentials and lists donors’ names. The signs will add to the historic flavor of what has become known as the “corridor of signs,” installed along First Street SW.
During the dedication, commissioners will also take the opportunity to award three area homes with the Waverly Historic Preservation Award, honoring the owners’ long-standing commitment to preservation. The awardees will be introduced in future articles in this newspaper.
Memorialization plans for 2023
The final phase of honoring the Green Bridge will include a descriptive bronze plaque. It will be placed on a metal base created by Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s Go-Hawk Manufacturing students. The base will be made of salvaged metal from the bridge.
The installation will be placed near the site where the Green Bridge once stood in Brookwood Park.
Fundraising is underway to make this aspect of the project possible.
“Thanks are due to the many people have worked hard to ensure that this historic bridge receives proper recognition,” Lehmann said.
