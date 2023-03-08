The local Cedar Falls-Waterloo AAUW branch has supported women through college scholarships since 2011. We are pleased to again offer college scholarships to women for the 2023-24 college school year. We also honor Iowa’s Carrie Chapman Catt, Iowa’s first female college graduate by announcing this college opportunity in Women’s History Month.
Female students entering their second year of study at the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College or Allen College are encouraged to make application to Cedar Falls-Waterloo AAUW for up to $2000 in scholarship for their next college year. Priority may be given to applicants who show greatest financial need, who reside in the counties of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama County or who are majoring in a non-traditional field of study.
Applications are due May 1 and are available at the financial aid office of your college listed above or on the AAUW website https://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net/files/2022/02/AAUW-2022TuitionScholAppl-Final.pdf
AAUW is an international organization that advocates for women and girls. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.