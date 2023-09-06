“Hooked on Button Hooks” is the title of the program that will be presented at the Sept. 9 meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society at 10 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center.
Lisa Lang has been collecting button hooks for over 30 years. Button hooks were popular from 1880 to the 1930s. They were devised to assist in undoing any article of clothing that was fastened with a button. Since there were so many buttons on shoes and other articles of clothing, buttonhooks were a very handy and essential item. They come in many sizes, shapes and materials.
Join us at the Waverly Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. to see Lisa’s fabulous collection and learn the history of buttonhooks.
For more information, call Mary Buls, 319-575-4857.