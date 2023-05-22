oin the Hooters Calendar Girls for the 15th Annual Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend, taking place from July 13 to July 15. The weekend will feature the 15th Annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament and a welcome reception for golfers and sponsors. Hooters Calendar Girls from South Florida will travel to Waverly, Iowa, to host these events in memory of the late Dave “Lags” Lageschulte, a Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native, and dedicated supporter of Self-Help International.
Self-Help International is a nonprofit organization based in Waverly with a mission to alleviate hunger by empowering people to help themselves. “We are immensely grateful to South Florida Hooters for continuing Lags’ legacy of support for feeding the hungry and empowering entrepreneurs,” said Nora Tobin, Executive Director of Self-Help International. “The funds raised through the Give a Hoot weekend enable us to serve more rural families in Ghana and Nicaragua, providing agricultural education, business training, microcredit loans, clean water, and improved nutrition. This financial support allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of these families.”
The 15th Annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament, featuring a 4-person best shot format, will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Prairie Links Golf Course in Waverly. The day will kick off with registration, raffle prizes, and games at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The post-golf party, open to the public, will be held at Joe’s Knight Hawk, where the tournament results will be announced, awards will be presented, and the calendar girls will be available for a calendar signing.
“It’s only fitting to host the tournament here in Waverly as a tribute to a man who had such incredible hometown pride,” said Ted Waitman, the golf tournament chair. “As always, we expect this year to be the best one yet!” Waitman encourages participants to register in advance as the field is limited. To secure a spot, please complete the registration form available at giveahootforselfhelp.com and submit it with a payment of $400 per foursome. Alternatively, you may email Ted Waitman at tedwaitman1@gmail.com to reserve your spot today.
Registered golfers are invited to join the Hooters Girls for a welcome reception and pool party at Prairie Links Event Center on Thursday, July 13. Ted’s Pool Party access is reserved for golfers and sponsors. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ted Waitman at tedwaitman1@gmail.com.
Self-Help International offers long-term solutions for helping families, especially women and children, overcome poverty through education and training in farming, micro-credit, clean water projects, and children’s feeding programs. For more information on Self-Help International, please visit selfhelpinternational.org. To find additional details and registration links for Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend events, please visit giveahootforselfhelp.com.