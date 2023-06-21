Mollie B, host of RFD-TV’s “Mollie B Polka Party” will be returning to Clarksville for a free outdoor performance on Sunday, July 9. Mollie will be joined by the band Squeezebox featuring Ted Lange. The evening concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the bandstand at Reading Park, adjacent to the Clarksville Public Library. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available starting at 6 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Clarksville High School After Prom Committee, and the popcorn stand downtown will be open. Greene Street adjacent to the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating. No admission is charged, but free-will donations will be accepted. In the event of rain, the show will be cancelled.
Mollie B (Mollie Busta) has been performing all her life, starting her career performing with her father’s polka band in Minnesota as a child. Mollie took on the position as host and co-producer of the Mollie B Polka Party on RFD-TV in 2011. The Mollie B Polka Party airs nationwide in over 46 million homes. Mollie has won the “Favorite Female Vocalist” award numerous times, both from the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association. She was recently inducted into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame. The concert always brings a large crowd, so plan to come early to get a good spot to sit, and grab supper.
In the event there is a threat of rain, updates will be available on the Clarksville Community Bulletin Board page on Facebook, and a recorded message will be available by calling (319) 278-4644 after 4 p.m. on the day of the show.