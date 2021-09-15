When Cole and Caden Hotz tossed the football around in the backyard as kids, they made it their mission to play alongside one another when they were older.
They are now living out that childhood dream.
Cole, a senior, and Caden, a sophomore, are the starting right tackle and right guard for Waverly-Shell Rock this season. But the process of turning their dream into reality didn’t happen overnight. There was, as Cole said, some doubt. And a lot of time – both in the weight room and at home – was sacrificed to make this dream possible.
It began last November, after the Go-Hawks were eliminated from the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs.
The two brothers scheduled a meeting with W-SR coach Mark Hubbard. They wanted to know everything they could do to better themselves, including proper nutrition and hydration, as well as putting on “good football weight.”
“They were serious about it. They were really serious,” Hubbard said. “The results have been really good.”
Indeed.
Cole is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Caden 6-1, 225. Cole started four games last season before undergoing knee surgery. He entered fall camp all but knowing he would be a staple along the offensive line.
Caden, meanwhile, started out practicing with the JV squad after an impressive freshman campaign last fall. He caught Hubbard’s eye.
“We felt that even a year ago he had a lot of potential,” the coach said. “We just didn’t know how it all would shake out at the time the season starts.”
About a week before W-SR kicked off the season at Waukon, an opening along the offensive line turned up. Cole already locked up the starting right tackle position, but right guard was up for grabs. Hubbard called Caden up to the varsity team.
When Cole found out his younger brother was going to be starting to the left of him, he was stoked. But, he said, he was curious if Caden could make such a drastic jump after just one year of experience.
“He’s surprised me,” Cole said. “I told my dad, ‘Do you think he can do what it takes?’ Maybe it’s just me, but I didn’t know. I love him, but I didn’t know if he really had what it takes to be in there with 250-pound senior guys that are two, three years older than him.”
Turns out Caden was up for the challenge. And the two brothers were starting right next each other – a feat Hubbard had never seen during his 20 years of coaching.
Caden started his first game Aug. 28 at Waukon. Was he nervous?
“(On a scale from) one out of 10? Eleven,” he said, with a slight smile. “You don’t want to mess up and cause the team to lose or anything. You’ve just got to go out there and play, and that’s what I did. Turned out victorious.”
Indeed. W-SR won, 45-6, that night and racked up 427 yards of total offense.
Since then, Caden has held his own and then some. He has helped create holes for the Go-Hawks’ ground game that ranks fifth in 4A with 749 yards and has helped anchor an offense that is tied for fourth in 4A with 16 touchdowns. W-SR is 3-0 this season thanks in large part to Caden taking the reins and trusting himself to get the job done.
“It’s fun,” Caden said. “You’re going against a lot of good competitors, so it’s really challenging, and it brings the best out of me.”
The two will help lead W-SR’s offense against visiting West Delaware at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium.
During practice, Caden and Cole will come together and go over plays. Cole often leads those short meetings, coaching his younger brother every chance he gets.
“There’s sometimes when maybe the play doesn’t go (well) and I might get on him a little bit more than I should,” Cole said.
“But that’s being older than him and being the younger brother. Sometimes I take it out on him, and I shouldn’t.”
Caden might be the youngest of the Go-Hawks’ five starting offensive linemen, but he’s steadily improved each week. His fundamentals and technique continue to improve, while his knowledge of the game continues to expand.
“Caden, he had to earn his way,” Hubbard said.
“He had to earn his way up. Really, he just needed opportunities and to get acclimated to the speed of it. … he’s earned that opportunity.”
And Caden has seized that opportunity and wrapped a firm grip around it. He doesn’t plan to let go of it. He’s proven himself to his older brother, and Cole couldn’t be happier.
“I’m so proud of him for what he’s done,” Cole said.
“He’s worked so hard. From his freshman year, he’s gotten so much stronger and it’s awesome to see. Love that kid, and he’s proven that he can play at a 4A school as a sophomore, which not a lot of kids in the state can do.”
When fall camp began in August, Caden knew he might get a chance to play. He’s not only playing but starting and thriving with his older brother right beside him.
“I love playing next to my brother,” Caden said.