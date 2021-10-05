Katie Houts will be the featured performer at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ series Friday, Oct. 8.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organist in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year will feature Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.
Houts, a 2004 graduate, double majored in church music and religion. During her time at Wartburg, she played French horn in the Wind Ensemble and piano with the Knightliters Jazz Band, as well as accompanied Ritterchor and many vocal and instrumental studios. She has served in Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church congregations as director of music, worship curator, organist and children’s choir director.
Based in Salt Lake City, Houts’ work now combines ministry and education. She has been the sacred choral editor for Choristers Guild since 2013 and enjoys working with composers to curate and edit sacred choral anthems, collections, musicals and resources. Houts is the children’s music director and staff accompanist for Hilltop UMC and the music director for Rise Up Junior! – the training ensemble for Utah’s premier contemporary vocal performance group for children and teens. She also teaches singing at Wasatch Charter School.
The program will feature an arrangement of “Nearer, My God, to Thee” by Houts, in addition to “Praeludium in G” and the hymns “When Morning Gilds the Skies,” “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.”
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or 319-352-8300. The series will continue Nov. 12, Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8.