Since the mid-1800s, baseball has been known as America’s “National Pastime” and youth baseball players have been loving it ever since.
For Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dylan Stockdale, baseball is his sport.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers earlier this summer, Dylan’s dad, Greg Stockdale, noted how his love for baseball didn’t come from him.
“I always hated baseball,” Greg said. “When Dylan was coming up, I wouldn’t let him play any travel ball or anything outside of school ball. Once he hit about fifth grade, I finally let him play against other schools.”
From Dylan’s perspective, it was all about persistence to get on the travel ball teams and his family off the water during the hot summer days.
“When I was younger, I would ask them every weekend,” Dylan said. “I was trying to get on the travel teams that played on the weekends because I wanted to play more baseball and do more baseball. I was always told ‘no because we were going to the lake’ or ‘no, we are doing something.’ Eventually, they gave in, and I loved it.”
With the hyper-fixation in the country on really focusing in one sport to get to a more advanced level, W-SR still maintains their wanting for their athletes to play multiple sports and be a well-rounded athlete.
While Dylan was a member of the football and wrestling teams, it was always baseball for him and it was during middle school that he realized that it was his sport that he could excel at.
“It was really during seventh or eighth grade,” Dylan said. “That’s when it hit me that baseball was my deal. I really started to love what I was doing. I loved the game and I just had a ton of fun doing it, so I just wanted to keep doing it.”
By the time that Dylan made it to the summer after eighth grade, his play allowed him to move up to the sophomore team and make an impact there, even though he was a smaller player in stature.
“I saw him on the sophomore team for the first time,” W-SR baseball head coach BJ Hermsen said. “Obviously, those four or five guys that came up with him when they were in eighth grade were good enough to play on the sophomore team. He was smaller in stature, but he had the talent. I’m not sure if baseball was what he was in love with at that time, but he loved to play the game.”
While Dylan’s frame, 5’8 and 165 pounds, is far from what scouts are looking for from high school athletes, he has overcome that during his time at the varsity level, but the game of baseball helps with that as well.
Dylan compared himself to one of the best shortstops in MLB, Wander Franco, for his body comparison.
“I don’t really pass what the coaches call the ‘eyeball-test’,” Dylan said. “I’m not six foot two, 225 pounds, but I’m pretty fast for my height and I still have that power at the plate. I haven’t faced too many challenges because of it. It’s not really a challenge for how big you are. Baseball is a sport that anyone could play, any height, any size.
“A really big takeaway that I found this summer was when I went to a Kansas City Royals game. I got to take a picture with Wander Franco, one of the best shortstops in the game who is an All-Star. I’m the same height as him.”
During his time playing for coach Hermsen, Dylan grew as a ball player, and as a leader, into an athlete that college coaches are looking for and want on their rosters in the future. Dylan’s work ethic is also an intangible that hopefully rubs off on the younger players in the W-SR program.
“This is a big credit to him, but his hitting speaks for itself,” BJ said. “He’s been at the top of our order for the last couple of years. He gets on base quite a bit and he’s always a threat to steal one. I think his biggest improvement was his arm strength. Last year, his strength was OK, but he put a conscious effort into working on that arm strength.
“During the summer, we were looking at him throwing a few innings this year, but he had some arm pain so we shut him down pretty early because we needed him out in the field. He was always one of the first ones to the field and the last ones to leave each day. You could tell how much he loved the game and this program. He took a few kids under his wing and showed them what he does as a routine and the younger guys saw the amount of time that he put in and hopefully that rubs off. His work ethic was second-to-none.”
On the football team, Dylan honed his leadership skills and he took that into his senior season for the Go-Hawks.
“On the football field, I really learned how to be a leader,” Dylan said. “The communication and leadership skills were a big focus on the football team and we learned how to be good leaders.”
On the wrestling team, Dylan learned where hard work and dedication could take you, but it was also a humbling experience for him.
“Wrestling was definitely really hard,” Dylan said. “It was very humbling. All the training and stuff that went into it. I had a little bit of success, but nothing like my baseball career. It was a good learning experience for me and opportunity for me to grow. It’s a ton of work. Wrestling taught me how to train the right way and what mindset to be in. Wrestling is just one of those sports that you just have to work, no way around it. I took that to the baseball field and just never looked back.”
For Dylan’s senior year, he quit wrestling to focus on his baseball career and it was a difficult decision to say the least.
“It was super tough for me to walk away from it,” Dylan said. “I really loved wrestling, the coaches and loved the guys. It was a super fun sport to be around. Obviously in Waverly-Shell Rock, it’s a pretty special thing to be a part of.”
While W-SR’s baseball season didn’t finish how they wanted to, a second round loss to Mount Vernon, the memories will stay with Dylan far past his time in the black and gold uniforms.
“Obviously it was my senior year, so I’m going to take away a lot of memories from this,” Dylan said. “I had a ton of fun. The biggest thing was probably just the memories.”
Dylan’s work ethic and skill on the baseball diamond allowed BJ and the staff to trust him enough to do the right thing and get what needed done, done.
“His consistency was awesome,” BJ said. “I don’t like to say that we left him alone and didn’t worry about him, but you knew what you were getting from him. He’s going to be consistent with his at-bats and on the basepaths, he was going to create some havoc. His consistency was something that you don’t really see from a lot of high school kids and I’m really going to miss that about him.”
This season, Dylan was chasing the school single season and career steal records. He closed his career with 88 total stolen bases with 33 during his senior campaign.
His 88 stolen bases were enough to give him the career record at W-SR. He broke that record with his dad calling him safe in one of the final regular season games against Denver.
“Those were goals for me ever since I got on the varsity scene,” Dylan said. “I’ve always wanted to be the top dog when it comes to stealing bases. It was pretty fun [having dad out there]. I think his first game umpiring was when I was in seventh or eighth grade. So it was really cool that he was able to start and end with us.”
Dylan’s senior year campaign, .436 batting average, 44 hits, 26 RBI and 18 walks, was good enough to be selected for the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game July 27-29 in Carroll.
The four teams are comprised of large and small schools from the east and west. For the large schools, Dylan was the lone outfielder from 3A to be named to either large school team.
“It means a lot to be selected for this game,” Dylan said. “It’s always something that I’ve wanted to do and be a part of. It’s a super cool thing to be named to. Also to be the only 3A outfielder to be named for the large schools is an honor, so it ranks pretty high for me in my list of accomplishments.”
In addition to that honor, Dylan was also named to the IHSBCA All-Academic First Team based on “senior players who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics.”
Maintaining a high GPA and high level play in athletics has never been difficult for Dylan throughout his career because of what a coach told him when he was younger.
“It’s really not that hard for me,” Dylan said. “It’s really simple. I had a coach that told me, ‘How you do anything, is how you do everything.’ I really took that to heart as a younger kid and thought if I excelled in the classroom, I also would on the baseball field.”
A couple of summers ago, some parents of younger athletes approached Dylan and asked him to help the younger ball players with their fundamentals.
This opportunity was a full-circle moment for Dylan after he spent many years in those same shoes, looking up to the high schoolers.
“I had some parents reach out to me to see if I was willing to do some hitting lessons,” Dylan said. “I remember when I was their age, I looked up to the high school players and thought that they were the coolest people in the world. I idolized guys like Ryan Willis, Jeremy Chaplin, Jackson Little and Peyton Leonard, guys that I just thought were so cool. Getting the opportunity to teach those kids and grow their love for the game, it’s really something.”
Playing at the next level has never been a question for Dylan, but the question of where has recently resurfaced.
After originally committing to Central College, a change of heart was there for him. He decommitted from the Dutch at the end of May and had his decision narrowed down to Wartburg College and Southeastern Community College.
Late last week, Dylan made his choice for his future and it is with the Blackhawks in West Burlington.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play at Southeastern,” Dylan said. “I chose there because I really felt like I fit into their system as a player and I also really liked their coaches. Their facilities are awesome and they have had a ton of players from our area that have gone there recently and had a ton of success and I can see myself doing the same.”
No matter if it’s baseball, helping the local youth, academics, or just life in general, Dylan will give his full effort.