Doug Burns

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill.

At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles Grassley’s formal bid taking shape, that Reynolds may have a carefully guarded case of Potomac Fever, some ambition to join her political ally Sen. Joni Ernst in the Senate.

Douglas Burns, vice president for news, is a writer and columnist for the Carroll Times Herald. Burns also is a co-owner of Herald Publishing Co., which has been in his family for three generations. You can subscribe to his blog, The Iowa Mercury, on Substack. This article appeared on Nov. 29 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.