The Iowa State Fair is the premier showcase of the very best in Iowa each August. Blue ribbons are the coveted top award for competition at the Fair and it might be easier than you think to get your very own.
The Iowa State Fair competitive events are as diverse as the people in Iowa. There are thousands of different categories and competitions. From pies to quilts, photography to doll houses, woodworking, Lego® bricks, painting, fine arts, creative arts, sewing, clothing, flowers, vegetables, animals, wine, beer, BBQ sauce, salads, sandwiches, cake decorating and cinnamon rolls, to name a few. The Fair offers a variety of opportunities to put your unique talents on display.
It’s easy to enter. Simply check out www.iowastatefair.org, click on the different categories and departments and submit your entry by the listed deadline.
Department rules, entry deadlines and entry forms can be accessed at https://www.iowastatefair.org/participate/competition. While most entries are due July 1, a few select departments vary, so double check the guidelines for your specific entry. For more information regarding entry deadlines, competitions or the online entry system, contact the Competitive Events Department at competitiveevents@iowastatefair.org or 515/262-3111 ext. 207.