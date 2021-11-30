Howard William “Bill” Burman, 97, of Janesville, Iowa, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Bill was born on November 19. 1924, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Howard and Berniece (Colburn) Burman. At age two he moved with his family to Janesville and the family began attending First Baptist Church, Waverly, Iowa, where Bill later was baptized. He attended the Janesville School system and graduated from the Janesville High School in 1942. Bill then attended Wartburg College in Waverly taking an Electrical Engineering course for two years. He then helped his dad on the farm and worked his contractor career. Bill was united in marriage to Josephine Schneider on October 20, 1946. The couple made their home in Janesville until 1950, when they moved to a farm north of Finchford. In 1961, they purchased their farm on Cottage Avenue. Bill continued to farm and worked for Bantz Plumbing and Heating. In 1966, Bill went into partnership with Herald Burns building homes. In 1975, Bill stopped milking, and the farm is now being managed by the Burman family, but the land is being rented.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, Odd Fellows, and Equity Masonic Lodge of Janesville. Bill’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with his family. He also liked Chicago Cubs, hunting, fastpitch softball, and playing basketball. Bill set several basketball scoring records in high school and at Wartburg College and played against the Harlem Globetrotters when they were in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bill’s memory is honored by: two sons, Larry (Kathy) Burman, of Janesville, and Lynn (Sherry) Burman, of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Lindsay) Burman, Brad (Karmen) Burman, Preston (Katie) Burman, Emily (John) Tyndall, Briana (Tim) Backer, Waylen (Carly) Stauffer and Selena (Dennis) Hemmer; 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jan (Jim) Mehmen, of Waverly, and Barb (Carl) Webster, of Silvis, Illinois. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Josephine on November 24, 1999, and a sister, Merle Lampe.
Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Thursday, December 2nd from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, at First Baptist Church in Waverly. Private burial will follow at Pilot Mound Cemetery North of Janesville. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or First Baptist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.