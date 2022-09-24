It all started with a 42-0 win over Independence in 2007. 99 wins later, all at Waverly-Shell Rock, head coach Mark Hubbard hit win number 100 over Waterloo East on homecoming night.
Hubbard has led the Go-Hawk ship since the 2007 season. Since then, Hubbard has coached W-SR to 10 winning seasons, with the 2021 year being his highest win total of 11.
To mark the milestone, after the game athletic director Greg Bodensteiner presented Hubbard with the game ball.
In an interview with KWAY after the 56-0 homecoming win, Hubbard had to fight through tears to explain what 100 wins means to him.
"I just want to thank the players," Hubbard said. "I mean without the players and their families, it doesn't happen. If you're out there listening, thank you. You know I get this ball and celebrate 100 wins and there has been a lot of players, blood, sweat, tears, injuries and sacrifice through the years."
Asa Newsom, who is one of the seniors who has been a part of 24 wins, reflects on what that means to him.
"It means a ton," Newsom said. "Coach Hubbard and I have a very good relationship. We've grown together a ton over my four years. Coach has helped me develop not only as a player, but as a man and help me strengthen my faith."
Hubbard also gave credit to the community and coaching staff to help get the program where it is today.
"It takes so many people," Hubbard said. "It takes a huge group of dedicated people that care about the kids to get to 100 wins."
Without a strong coaching staff behind Hubbard, the Go-Hawks wouldn't have had the chance to win 100 games in the last 16 years.
"You can't do it without coaches," Hubbard said. "There's a lot of those assistant coaches that have been a part of all 100. This is year 16 and I just want to thank those coaches and my family."
Austin Cole, the W-SR defensive coordinator, has been there for 5 years and 32 wins. Cole has orchestrated the strong Go-Hawk defense this year and years past.
Cole is thankful for being a part of Hubbard's staff the past few seasons.
"It is a blessing and an honor to coach on coach Hubbard's staff," Cole said. "He is a fantastic football coach who cares more about developing his players into successful young men than winning football games. He has played an instrumental part in my development as a coach, teacher, father and husband."
Being a head football coach means long hours in the summer and fall months away from your family. A strong family support system is crucial for a strong head coach.
"My wife and kids sacrifice the most," Hubbard said. "I couldn't do this without Angie. She is just a giver."
Cole mirrored Hubbard's sentiments about his family.
"The amount of time and effort he and his family have invested into the Go-Hawk program is remarkable," Cole said.
Win number 100 came on homecoming night in front of alumni and former players of Hubbard.
"We always say that it is a great day to be a Go-Hawk," Hubbard said. "It is a great place and I am thankful that we have gotten to raise a family here."
In his closing thoughts on his 100th win, Hubbard reflected on having an impact on his past player's futures.
"If you stay in this game long enough, you're going to have some tremendous moments," Hubbard said. "You're going to have hardships and rewarding days. The rewarding part you know, we like to win, but the rewarding part is when you see how they turned out later. You see these alumni and they are doing great things in the world and that is the best part."