Ball presentation

Athletic director Greg Bodensteiner presents coach Hubbard with the game ball after the win. 

 By Nick Thompson sports@waverlynewspapers.com

It all started with a 42-0 win over Independence in 2007. 99 wins later, all at Waverly-Shell Rock, head coach Mark Hubbard hit win number 100 over Waterloo East on homecoming night. 

Hubbard has led the Go-Hawk ship since the 2007 season. Since then, Hubbard has coached W-SR to 10 winning seasons, with the 2021 year being his highest win total of 11. 