Ball presentation

Athletic director Greg Bodensteiner presents coach Hubbard with the game ball after the win. 

 By Nick Thompson sports@waverlynewspapers.com

WAVERLY — It started with a 42-0 win against Independence in 2007. Ninety-nine wins later, all at Waverly-Shell Rock, head coach Mark Hubbard hit No. 100 against Waterloo East on homecoming night.

Hubbard has coached W-SR to 10 winning seasons, with 2021’s 11 wins being his highest total.