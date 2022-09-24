WAVERLY — It started with a 42-0 win against Independence in 2007. Ninety-nine wins later, all at Waverly-Shell Rock, head coach Mark Hubbard hit No. 100 against Waterloo East on homecoming night.
Hubbard has coached W-SR to 10 winning seasons, with 2021’s 11 wins being his highest total.
To mark the milestone, Athletic Director Greg Bodensteiner presented Hubbard with the game ball.
In an interview with KWAY after the 56-0 homecoming win, Hubbard fought through tears to explain what it meant to him.
“I just want to thank the players,” Hubbard said. “I mean without the players and their families, it doesn’t happen.
“If you’re out there listening, thank you. You know I get this ball and
celebrate 100 wins and there has been a lot of players, blood, sweat, tears, injuries and sacrifice through the years.”
Asa Newsom, one of the seniors who has been a part of 24 wins, reflected on Hubbard’s milestone.
“Coach Hubbard and I have a very good relationship,” Newsom said. “We’ve grown together a ton over my four years. Coach has helped me develop not only as a player, but as a man and help me strengthen my faith.”
W-SR defensive coordinator Austin Cole has been there for five years and 32 wins.
“It is a blessing and an honor to coach on coach Hubbard’s staff,” Cole said. “He is a fantastic football coach who cares more about developing his players into successful young men than winning football games. He has played an instrumental part in my development as a coach, teacher, father and husband.”