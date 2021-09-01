Nashua-Plainfield won just one game last fall.
The Huskies began the season 1-1 but dropped their final six.
They hope for a better finish in 2021, and they believe, with the right mindset and work ethic, they can clinch a playoff spot.
Sam Fundermann and McKade Munn will help lead the charge for the Huskies. Both returning seniors had big roles last season. Fundermann rushed for 256 yards and snagged two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also racked up 44.5 total tackles, including 27 solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss. He also recovered a fumble and grabbed an interception.
Munn caught four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and posted 27.5 tackles, including 14 solo stops. He also was utilized as a kickoff returner and averaged more than 12 yards per return.
Nashua-Plainfield also returns seniors Trey Nelson (RB/DB), Max Hillegas (TE/DE), Tyson White (RB/LB), Drew Rodruck (OL/DL), Jarrett Petersen (OL/DL) and Jacob Sievers (WR/DB), juniors Joel Winters (LB) and Landon Pratt (OL/DL), and sophomore Tate White (DE).
The Huskies will be without the likes of Kristian Holmvig, Derik Auchstetter and Derik Downing. Holmvig rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while Auchstter rushed for 227 yards and two scores. Downing posted a team-high 3.5 quarterback sacks to go along with 13.5 tackles, including eight solo stops.
“Experience in the skilled positions is our strength,” Huskies coach Andrew Christensen said. “We return a lot of production in those spots.”
Christensen is entering his second season at the helm of the program. He will be assisted by Chase Dusol, Nick Henningsen, Taylor Wedeking, Jason Fisher, Randy Demro and Brad Mohs.
Christensen said a potential weakness for his squad will be experience and depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Game reps, the coach said, will be important.
Nashua-Plainfield will compete in Class A, District 3, along with AGWSR, BCLUW, Grundy Center, Hudson, North Tama and Wapsie Valley.
Christensen believes Grundy Center will be favored to win the district, but he isn’t counting out Wapsie Valley, which made a deep postseason run last fall.
“If we are able to gel up front and build some depth with our sophomore class, we could contend for a playoff spot,” the coach said.