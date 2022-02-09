NASHUA — It’s been a decade since the Nashua-Plainfield wrestling team competed in the state dual wrestling tournament.
On Tuesday, the Huskies earned bonus points for each of their seven match wins to outlast Central Springs in the finals of the Class 1A regional duals tournament, 40-31, at N-P High School to qualify for the Feb. 16 one-day tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The last time Al Frost’s squad made the state duals, they won it all in 2012. They defeated Underwood in the championship dual, 53-18, on Feb. 15 of that year before their quintet of individuals used that momentum to take second in the traditional tournament three nights later.
Frost said that the matchup with the Panthers was more of a nail-biter than he expected after Central Springs defeated MFL-MarMac in the opening dual, 51-30.
“We knew after seeing the line-up, what Central Springs had at sectionals that they were going to have a solid line-up,” Frost said. “It was a whole different match-up than what we had in our dual (a 52-16 victory Jan. 13 in Greene).
“We did what we had to do; it wasn’t pretty. You can call it kind of an ugly win because I think we lost some matches we probably should have won, which made it closer down the road than it could’ve been. With the horsepower that we’ve got at the lower weights, that kind of sealed the deal.”
During the dual, Class 1A 120-pound No. 1 wrestler Garret Rinken was bumped up to 126, as the Panthers had to forfeit 120. In the process, Rinken pinned Zach Howes in 53 seconds to gain his 150th career victory.
Rinken agreed with his coach that the dual didn’t go exactly the Huskies envisioned it.
“We stuck together as a team,” Rinken said. “We overcame it. Not everything’s going to go your way, but you’ve got to work through it, like we did (Tuesday), and we came out on top.”
The dual started at 152 pounds, with McCade Munn, Titus Evans and Aiden Sullivan getting the Huskies out to a 16-0 lead. Munn pinned the Panthers’ Dillon Blickenderfer in 1:13, followed by Evans getting a 12-0 major decision over Rory Prazak II, and then Sullivan sticking Nick Goskeson in 3:07.
However, Central Springs drew level after the next four bouts. Ben Navratil grabbed a 13-6 decision against N-P’s Tate White at 182, followed by a 13-3 major by Nathaniel Contreras over Jackson Zwanziger at 195. Chase Berding pinned Isaac Jones in 3:33 at 220, and then Colton O’Hern outlasted Landon Pratt at heavyweight, 10-9, to tie the dual at 16.
However, the Huskies grabbed maximum points in the next four bouts. Jayden Rinken, ranked third at 106, got an early second-period reversal en route to a pin in 2:27 against Dawson Jacobsen to put N-P ahead, and then Nic Brase worked his way into stopping Jack Pruin at 113 in 1:40.
After the forfeit at 120, Garret Rinken got a quick takedown of Howes and then worked the Panther 126-pounder onto his back for the fall. After the bout, Rinken was presented with a poster to mark his milestone.
He expected the move up in weight class.
“We wanted a match for the 150th (win),” Rinken said. “Before the match, Frost just said, ‘Just go out and wrestle and send us to state duals.’ I just went out and wrestled my match, and I knew I would come out on top.”
It was his pin that put the dual out of reach for the Panthers, as there were just three bouts remaining. Central Springs won them all.
Brock Mathers got a 13-10 decision at 132, even though Kaden Wilken nearly pinned him at the buzzer. Then Clayton and Bryce McDonough got pins at 138 and 145, respectively, to close the meet, but the Huskies’ ticket was already punched.
Frost said that Rinken’s win was big for the team.
“He’s been a big factor for all of our wins in tournaments and dual meets,” Frost said. “He’s out there working, going for bonus points. We’ve got several other kids doing the same thing.”
Rinken won the 113-pound state title as a sophomore last season, while taking third in his freshman year at 106. Frost said a junior getting the 150-win plateau is a good milestone.
“There aren’t too many juniors who get 150 wins,” Frost said. “He’s had like 54 wins his freshman year and 47 last year. I hope he’s got more to go.”
When asked if he can get to 200 wins, Rinken said, “Definitely. I just have to keep wrestling.”
Frost thought that Rinken doesn’t put a lot of emphasis on milestones.
“I don’t think it’s as big a deal to him as getting another state title,” Frost said.
Frost pointed out that the extra points for the five pins, the forfeit and the major decision were the determining factor for the Huskies’ victory. Both they and the Panthers won seven matches, but three of Central Springs’ W’s were for minimum points for decisions. They only had three pins and a major.
“Bonus points is a factor,” Frost concluded. “It always is in a dual meet.
“We knew it was probably going to be 7-7. It was just the fact that the guys went out and get big pins. (Evans) got a major decision over a really good kid.”
When the Panthers knotted the dual at 16 after heavyweight, Frost said it looked a little bleak.
“We kind of knew we would be sitting pretty good if we didn’t get pinned at a couple of those weights,” he said. “And we didn’t.”
Meanwhile, eight Huskies will be competing at the Class 1A District 2 tournament at Cyclone Center in Denver. Both Rinkens, Brase, Kendrick Huck (126), Trey Nelson (138), Jackson Carey (145), Munn and Evans will be seeking to qualify individually for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 17 at Wells Fargo.
Garret Rinkens said any win is a good one at this point of the season.
“I just gotta go out and wrestle my match, and I’ll be good,” he said.
Frost said the regional duel was just Phase 2 of the postseason, and districts is Phase 3.
“It’s going to be a tough day,” he said. “You gotta go for broke. We’ve got several kids who have a good shot. You can see the caliber of competition we had here tonight.
“I try to hard not to have the kids go to the next level, because if we do that, if we look beyond what we have here today, this could’ve been real ugly. (Wednesday), we focus on districts.”
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 40, CENTRAL SPRINGS 31
152: McKade Munn (NP) pinned Dillon Blickenderfer (CS), 1:33
160: Titus Evans (NP) major dec. Rory Prazak II (CS), 12-0
170: Aiden Sullivan (NP) pinned Nick Goskeson (CS), 3:07
182: Ben Navratil (CS) dec. Tate White (NP), 13-6
195: Nathanial Contreras (CS) major dec. Jackson Zwanziger (NP), 13-3
220: Chase Berding (CS) pinned Isaac Jones (NP), 3:33
285: Colton O’Hern (CS) dec. Landon Pratt (NP), 10-9
106: Jayden Rinken (NP) pinned Dawson Jacobsen (CS), 2:27
113: Nic Brase (NP) pinned Jack Pruin (CS), 1:40
120: Hayden Munn (NP) won by forfeit
126: Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Zach Howes (CS), 0:53
132: Brock Mathers (CS) dec. Kaden Wilken (NP), 13-10
138: Clayton McDonough (CS) pinned Aiden Geiner (NP), 1:46
145: Bryce McDonough (CS) pinned Dylan Blanchard (NP), 2:30