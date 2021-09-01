Nashua-Plainfield didn’t compile the season it wanted to last fall. The Huskies went 12-17 overall and posted a 4-4 mark inside the Top of Iowa Conference.
Yet they believe they have the recipe for change that, in turn, will lead to a successful campaign this fall.
Behind first-year coach Mindy Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield returns six starters from last season’s roster. Among those returning are seniors Makenzie Foelske, Abbie Hyde and Breanna Hackman, juniors Bailey Fisher and Paige Ripley, and sophomore Jalyn Pratt.
Makenzie Foelske, an outside hitter, led the Huskies with 134 kills and 36 ace serves in 2020. Hackman, a middle hitter, paced the Huskies with 31 blocks and was second on the club with 119 kills. Ripley, a setter/right side hitter posted a team-best 219 assists.
“(Our) three seniors bring a wealth of volleyball knowledge and leadership to the court,” said Mindy Foelske, who will be assisted by Hannah Holthaus. “They are focused on the team and are great leaders on and off the court. Very coachable group of ladies.”
While the Huskies’ biggest strength will be their returning experience, depth could pose as a weakness.
“We are capable of being a very quick team, but (we) need to work on reaction time on defense,” Mindy Foelske said.
Osage and Saint Ansgar will be tough once again, Mindy Foelske said. The Green Devils went 34-2 overall, including a perfect 8-0 in conference play en route to winning the TOI East Division. The Saints went 22-5 and 7-1 in conference play.
It has been more than half a decade since the 2015 Huskies squad went 23-10 – the last time the program turned in a winning season. This year’s group hopes to change history.
“It has been some time since we have seen a winning seasons,” Mindy Foelske said, “so that is always a goal. But even more so than the record, we play in some big tournaments that we have struggled to compete in over the last few years. One of the team’s main goals is to go into them and compete with the larger schools.”