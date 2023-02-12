Huskies

Nashua-Plainfield finished in first place after qualifying 13 of their wrestlers for the state tournament that starts on Wednesday. 

 From N-P Husky wrestling Facebook

LAKE MILLS- The Nashua-Plainfield Huskies were on a mission Saturday at the District 5 qualifying tournament in Lake Mills. 

Jayden Rinken (43-2) entered the tournament as the number one wrestler in 106 pounds and started off his day with a bye. In the semifinals, Jayden rolled to an 18-2 tech fall win over North Union's Ethan Preston early in the second period. 