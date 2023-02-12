LAKE MILLS- The Nashua-Plainfield Huskies were on a mission Saturday at the District 5 qualifying tournament in Lake Mills.
Jayden Rinken (43-2) entered the tournament as the number one wrestler in 106 pounds and started off his day with a bye. In the semifinals, Jayden rolled to an 18-2 tech fall win over North Union's Ethan Preston early in the second period.
With a state berth on the line, Jayden responded with a 10-4 decision victory over Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp to finish as the 106 pound district champion.
In 113 pounds, Nic Brase (40-6) also received a first round bye and then Brase beat Saint Ansgar's Trace Huisman by fall in the middle of the second period.
Now in the finals, Brase cruised to a 9-0 major decision victory over Lake Mills' Geraldo Vazquez to become N-P's second district champion in as many weights.
Hayden Munn (36-14) took down Northwood-Kensett's Aden Bice by fall in 1:07 to advance to the semifinals. Munn won his second match of the day by an 8-3 decision over North Union's Landon Price.
Now in the first place match, Munn lost by a 2-0 decision to Lake Mills' Hayden Helgeson.
Munn needed a win in the second place match to punch his ticket to Des Moines and he did that with a no contest victory over Price.
N-P's 126 pounder, Garret Rinken (47-0) continued his undefeated season with a first round bye and then a win by fall over Lake Mills' Royce Peterson in the first period.
For first place, Garret won by medical forfeit over Saint Ansgar's Christian Michels to become a district champion in his senior year.
Kendrick Huck (32-9) started his day off with a win by fall over Rockford's Alex Baltes in the first period.
The semifinals saw Huck win by a 5-0 decision over Northwood-Kensett's Alex Tiedemann to advance to the first place match.
Huck grinded out a 1-0 decision victory over Lake Mills' Steve Brandenburg to give the Huskies another state qualifier.
At 138 pounds for the Huskies was Kaden Wilken (34-16) and Wilken started off his tournament with a 15 second pin over Riceville's Matthew Pridgen to advance.
Wilken took down Aslan Wills of Saint Ansgar in the semifinals by fall in the first period to move to the first place match.
Against Newman Catholic's Pete Miller, Wilken won by fall in the second period to become a district champion and state qualifier.
Jackson Carey (34-14) started off his 152 pound bracket with a win by fall in just 39 seconds over N-K's Dalton Logeman.
In the semifinals, Carey won by a 8-5 decision over Lake Mills' Garret Ham to advance to the first place match.
Preston Prazak of Central Springs took down Carey by fall at the end of the second period to move Carey to the second place match.
Carey won by no contest over Ham to advance to the state tournament.
In the 160 pound bracket, Eli Kalainoff won by fall over North Union's Draven Keeler to advance in the tournament.
Kalainoff took down Lake Mills' Beau Kaufman by a 5-3 decision to move to the first place match.
Kalainoff lost by a 7-3 decision to Rory Prazak II of Central Springs to shift him to wrestlebacks. Kalainoff won by no contest against Kaufman to qualify for the state tournament and finish in second place.
Titus Evans (27-6) got a bye in round one and in the semifinals, he beat Newman Catholic's Jaxon Sellon by fall in the first period.
In the first place match, Evans won by fall over Saint Ansgar's Regan Witt in the second period to be the 170 pound district champion.
At 182 pounds, Tate White (30-12) started off with a win by fall in 1:06 over Lake Mills' Ethan Lawson to advance to the semifinals.
White took down Newman Catholic's Hank Brandenberg by fall in the first period and in the first place match, White won by fall in 2:46 over Saint Ansgar's Mikhail Meyer to add another district champion for the Huskies.
At 195 pounds for N-P was Aiden Sullivan (40-11) and Sullivan got a bye in round one. The semifinals saw Sullivan win by fall over Newman Catholic's Logan Lursen in the first period.
The winning streak for the Huskies continued with a first place finish by Sullivan after he too down Tate Mayer of Saint Ansgar by fall early in the first period.
Jackson Zwanziger (26-21) took down Central Springs' Josh Young in the 220 pound division by fall in the first period.
In the semifinals, Zwanziger beat North Union's Brennan Bollinger to advance to the first place match. Lake Mills' Wyatt Hanna took down Zwanziger to move him to the second place match.
Zwanziger won by no contest over Bollinger to finish in second and qualify for the state tournament.
At 285 pounds, Landon Pratt (17-11) won by fall over Reese Kruse in 40 seconds and in the semifinals, Pratt took down Rockford's Zack Pearce.
The first place match pitted Pratt against Central Springs' Colton O'hern and Pratt edged out a 6-5 decision victory to become the ninth Husky to be a district champion.
N-P also qualified as a team by finishing in first place with 274.5 team points, 101 more than second place Lake Mills.