Wartburg College will wrap up a year of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wartburg Chapel Dobson organ with a hymn festival on May 15.
The festival, "From Generation to Generation: Hymns for Life's Journey," will begin at 4 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel and is free to the public. Led by Robert A. Hobby, a renowned composer, the event will feature a festival choir and hand bell performances as well as readings reflecting on the theme.
Hobby serves as director of music at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. He has more than 250 compositions in print and has written several hymns included in Lutheran and other hymnals.
The Dobson organ was installed in the Wartburg Chapel in summer 1996 by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City and has become an important part of the Wartburg music community.