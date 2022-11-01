Coralville- The Blackhawks from Hinton greeted the Cyclones from Denver for the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.
The first set started off the Hinton taking a slim 5-4 lead that saw every single point be traded. Denver was able to take its first lead, 10-8, before a long Cyclone serve tightened the match to 10-9.
In the middle of set one, the Blackhawks took the lead back, 15-14 and Denver took its first timeout down 18-15. The loud area proved difficult for the Cyclones as multiple balls hit the ground due to miscommunication.
Hinton held a slim 22-19 lead when Denver took its second timeout, but it was for naught as the Cyclones dropped the first set 25-20. Kayla Knowles ended the first set with seven kills and three digs.
After being down 3-0 in set two, the Cyclones battled back to lead 4-3, but the Blackhawks took the lead back 6-4.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the middle part of the set as Denver tied the set at 14-14, but Hinton took the lead 15-14.
Hinton took a 20-16 lead, forcing the Cyclones to take its second timeout of the set. The timeout proved fruitful as the Cyclones tightened the Blackhawk lead to just two, 22-20, and forcing Hinton to take its first timeout of the match.
Denver was unable to close the gap, dropping set two 25-22, putting the match at 2-0.
In the possibly last set of the season for the Cyclones, Denver came out firing on all cylinders and took early 5-2 and 7-2 leads. Knowles served an ace to give Denver the 10-3 lead.
A kill attempt for Hinton went wide and gave Denver the 15-6 lead and saw Hinton take its second timeout of the set. A Blackhawk service error gave the Cyclones a 20-11 lead.
Hinton wasn't going down without a fight in set three as Denver took a timeout to halt the surging Blackhawks ahead 23-17. Lexi Gehrke killed the ball to give Denver the 25-18 set three win.
After each set loss, head coach Jamie Johnson, took the team off the court and told the team what needed to happen which helped the team rally in set three.
"We just talked about our backs are against the wall, we know what to do," Johnson said. "We trained for this. We knew we could play winning volleyball. We wanted to be the first to five, the first to eight and set small goals between the second and third set. I was proud of how they responded in set three We wanted to jump out early to win the set. Unfortunately it wasn't our night."
It was Hinton's night. The Blackhawks took an early 6-2 lead in the fourth set and a big blow to the Cyclones happened with Gehrke exiting the game due to an ankle injury with Denver down 9-4.
The Blackhawks continued to extend the lead to 10-6, then 15-7. Hinton closed out the match with a 25-13 set four win and winning the match 3-1.
Knowles ended her outstanding senior season, and career at Denver, with 28 kills. Freshman Channing Johnson ended her record setting freshman year with 42 assists.
Hinton had the best blocking percentage in the state coming into the state tournament.
"One, I think Hinton is just a great team," Johnson said. "Between their block and defense it was hard to get a ball to the floor. Kayla did a great job at terminating and it was just hard for everyone else to get one to fall. When we did, they dug the ball out great. Honestly, this was a game we weren't really expecting to lose."
In Johnson's closing remarks about the season, she was nothing but grateful to the girls and how they played throughout the season.
"I am really proud of these girls," Johnson said. "We were flying under the radar at the beginning of the season and to come out and play like a top-five team all season was great. To be one of the eight teams in 2A and represent our school and conference was just a wonderful experience. I am really blessed to have spent the season with them."
Denver finished the season with a 36-11 record.