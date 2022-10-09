Janesville- The Janesville Wildcats welcomed the Indians from Clarksville for the final home game of the 2022 campaign.
The Wildcats opened up the game by receiving the opening kick but went three-and-out on the first drive, a sign of things to come.
Clarksville's MaKade Bloker opened up the scoring with a 55-yard rush on the first play but Janesville stuffed the two-point conversion to put the score at 6-0 with 10:14 left in the first quarter.
Janesville quarterback, Keegan Eastman threw an interception that was returned to the Janesville 7-yard line.
Carter Tesone plunged it in from 1 yard out, the conversion was good giving the Indians the 14-0 lead.
The Wildcats got their first first down on the next drive and crossed their own 25-yard line. Janesville ended the drive by punting the ball down to the Indian 20-yard line. The first quarter ended with Clarksville on the Wildcat 20-yard line with a big third down play upcoming.
Janesville stuffed the Indians and Keegan Eastman blasted through the line on fourth down. Janesville failed to score on the drive.
The Indians score two more times in the second quarter to take a 30-0 lead into halftime.
Clarksville continued to dominate, scoring two more times but Janesville stuffed the conversion attempt both times, going into the final frame down 42-0.
The Indians put the final touchdown on the board in the fourth quarter, giving it the 50-0 win over Janesville on the Wildcats' homecoming.
Head coach, Dale Eastman, had nothing but praise for his opponent and the work the Indians have done throughout the offseason.
"You have to give a lot of credit to Clarksville," Dale said. "They [Clarksville] have gotten better these last few years. They have been in the weightroom and Bloker is the real deal. He is big and fast and their offensive and defensive lines have been really tough all year long."
The Wildcats are going into their final game of the season against Dunkerton with a 1-7 record, having dropped seven straight games after a season opening win over GMG. This will be only the second time in 11 seasons that a squad coached by Dale Eastman will have a losing record.
"It is something we aren't used to at Janesville," Dale said. "This is only the second losing season in my 11 years. We aren't used to losing but we are trying to do stuff to keep the morale up. They just brought the physicality to us and we had a great gameplan coming into the game."
The Wildcats are fielding a very young team, with only four seniors and three juniors. Dale feels good about what has happened during the week of practice leading up to the games, but the more experienced teams are using their experience to their advantage.
"Our JV has played some great games the last two weeks," Dale said. "We are doing a lot of good things which is a good thing. You don't lose, you learn and that is 100% true for the Wildcats this year. We are learning what we can and can't do with our team.
Injuries have struck the Wildcats this season, losing two players for the year and have had players miss games throughout the year.
"We have lost two players for the season and when you have an inexperienced team it is tough," Dale said. "I can say with all my heart that the Wildcats haven't quit. When they are still upset after a loss that shows that the players still care about the team. We are learning as a staff and as players. We are getting better and we hate to use rebuild but that is what this year has been."
Friday's game against Dunkerton will be the final game of the season for Janesville. It will also be the final game for four seniors, Keegan Eastman, Peyton Trees, Noah Muller and Rogan Gergen, who has been out for the last few games with a shoulder injury. Dale is hoping that a big game on Friday will be the boost the team needs going into offseason workouts and beyond.
"Friday's game against Dunkerton is a building block to the offseason and we are hoping to end it with a win."
Janesville................... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Clarksville…............... 14 16 12 8 – 50