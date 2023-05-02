DENVER- The Cyclones boys soccer team had a tough task against the number one team in 1A, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Tuesday night was senior night for the Cyclones and this was a special group for head coach Brian Haase.
"They're a special group," Haase said. "I coached these guys during the rec league with the Denver Soccer Club. It's a situation where we are here for eachother. This is the reason why I do it. They mean a lot to me. A number of them commented that their favorite memory was the indoor league. That makes me so proud to be a part of their high school experience."
The game started off with a strong breeze blowing through the field toward the south and the Cyclones were going with the wind.
Throughout the first 20 minutes of the game, both teams were able to make quality runs towards the net, but the score remained 0-0.
With 10 to play in the half, Carson Haase had a good chance on net off a free kick, but the Rebel goalie was able to make the stop right at the goal line to send both teams into the break tied at zero.
Scoring in the first half was a big goal for Brian in the first half, but he was happy with how his team played.
"It was so important," Brian said. "Eventually, we did get some good opportunities against the wind. Our strength is on the ground so we were ok either way. We won the coin toss and we chose the wind for a reason. They're a good team. They're some big athletes as well and I have to give them credit for keeping us out of the goal going against the wind."
Early on in the second half, the Cyclones were mere inches away from taking the lead, but the bounces just weren't going Denver's way.
With 18 minutes to play in regulation, the Rebels had a throw in that was touched by the Cyclone keeper and found its way into the net to give GC/G-R the 1-0 lead.
Over the final 18 minutes, Denver was close to tying the game back up, but couldn't and went on to fall 1-0.
Despite the loss, Brian is pleased with the result.
"I'm proud of my guys," Brian said. "We stuck to the game plan and we focused on taking their best players out of the game and I felt like we did a great job at it. All in all, I'm so proud of the way we played soccer tonight."
A recurring issue that keeps finding its way into the Cyclone games is the inability to finish goals.
"Finishing, again, was an issue for us tonight," Brian said. "To lose in that fashion is acceptable. I feel like we outplayed the number one team. Injuries were probably a factor in the backline and to lose on a throw in that is inadvertently touched by the keeper, that's going to happen. I'm proud of my guys and I know that we are going to finish strong."