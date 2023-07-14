Thunderstorms boomed their way across Bremer and Butler Counties on Thursday night.
According to localconditions.com, Bremer County saw just under an inch of rain, with wind gusts peaking at 37 mph during the 4 p.m. hour.
"I haven't heard any reports of damage across the county," Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator, Kip Ladage said. "The only reports from dispatch that they had was some power outages in Sumner, but that was really it."
The heavy rains and wind forced the weekly Concerts In Kohlmann to be pushed back half an hour.
In Butler County, they saw .86 inches of rain with wind gusts up to 37 mph as well, during the same time period as Bremer.
"We really didn't have any damage," Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator, Chris Showalter said. "We did have reports of pea to nickel sized hail, but no severe damage was done."