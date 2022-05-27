4 Queens

Fourth-graders from Carey Elementary in Waverly spent part of Tuesday morning getting ice-cream.It was a fitting end of the school year setting the tone for a great summer.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

