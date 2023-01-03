On Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2023 at approximately 7:20 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, south of Hazleton, according to a press release by the sheriff's office.
The accident closed 150th Street between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue to allow for recovery and cleanup operations.
According to the preliminary investigation, a loaded semi was traveling westbound on 150th Street when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue and went over the side, coming to rest in the water below.
The driver was assisted out of his vehicle and treated by Emergency Medical Services, and is expected to have sustained only minor injuries. At this time, this is and will continue be an active emergency scene for the next several hours.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Buchanan County Emergency Management and Buchanan County Secondary Roads are all on scene.