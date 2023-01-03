accident on 150th

Icy road conditions caused this semi to crash over the bridge on Jan. 3. The accident closed 150th Street between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue to allow for recovery and cleanup operations.

 Courtesy photo Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2023 at approximately 7:20 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, south of Hazleton, according to a press release by the sheriff's office.

