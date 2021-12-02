A man who conspired to distribute over 5 kilograms of methamphetamine was sentenced on Nov. 22 in federal court in Sioux City.
Cory Mackey, 34, from Ida Grove, pled guilty on June 17, 2021, to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
At the hearings, evidence showed that from February 2019 through July 9, 2020, Mackey conspired to distribute over 5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Ida County area. On Jan. 16, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Mackey’s home and discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
In July 2020, law enforcement discovered a vehicle, in which Mackey was a passenger, parked in the wrong lane on a rural road in Holstein. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2.75 pounds of pure methamphetamine and over $18,000 in cash.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Mackey remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison. Mackey was sentenced to 145 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, DCI Laboratory, and Ida County Sheriff’s Office.