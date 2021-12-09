The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will ring in 2022 with Iowa’s own “American Idol” winner, Maddie Poppe, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe concert and celebration features Maddie performing four of her hits in brand new arrangements for orchestra by Jonathan Schwabe of the UNI School of Music. Maddie will also sing solo and play acoustic guitar.
The symphony will perform light classical favorites of the holiday season. Pauline Barrett Artistic Director & Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead the concert.
Following the concert, the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby will be thrown open for an after-party for ticket buyers. The after-party will include music by the UNI School of Music’s band Hands of Time, cash bars, free desserts and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Cedar Falls’ own singer Carter Guse will also perform in the lobby before the concert and during the after-party.
The songs performed by Maddie Poppe with wcfsymphony will be “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up,” “Not Losing You,” “Roses” and “Nothing Good (Comes Out of California).” This concert is the only opportunity to see Maddie perform with a full symphony orchestra during her 2021 Christmas Tour.
During the solo/acoustic guitar section of the program, she will select songs from her collection of hits. Wcfsymphony will perform Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by famed television composer, Vincent Guaraldi.
Maddie Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville and Season 16 winner of “American Idol.” She has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Live! with Kelly & Ryan” to name a few and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and CMA Fest in Nashville.
In Fall, 2019, Maddie supported Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience she calls “a dream come true.” Maddie’s sophomore album “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her hit single “Made You Miss” earned No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her sentimental ballad “Not Losing You” also swept radio charts, reaching No. 17.
Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Maddie released a holiday EP aptly titled “Christmas From Home” on Nov. 20 and embarked on a near-sold out acoustic Christmas tour.
In 2021, Maddie returns with her Acoustic Christmas Tour hitting select cities across the U.S.
“I’m so excited to be back on the road again this year,” Maddie said. “Last year’s Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season.”
The Hands of Time Quartet is made up of UNI School of Music faculty members Chris Merz on saxophone, Jonathan Schwabe on bass, Bob Dunn on guitar and Dennis Johnson on drums. Hands of Time will perform jazz standards, holiday favorites and dance tunes at the after-party in the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby, immediately following the 8 p.m. concert. All ticket holders are invited to the after-party at no additional charge.
Carter Guse is a 16-year-old singer/songwriter/entertainer from Cedar Falls, specializing in genres ranging from the ‘50s through today. His musical credits include playing at The Bluebird Café in Nashville, as a finalist in the Bill Riley Talent Festival at the Iowa State Fair, performing an original song on 93.5 The Mix and appearing in an Iowa Strong feature on KWWL-TV. Carter plays acoustic and electric guitar, drums and piano.
Tickets to New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe may be purchased by visiting wcfsymphony.org or unitix.uni.edu. Tickets are also available at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before the concert start time. For further information about the concert and after-party, patrons may contact the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at office@wcfsymphony.org.
New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe is sponsored by Buzz Anderson and Anderson Enterprises, The Gallagher Family Foundation, Angeleita Floyd and Scott Cawelti, Pooneh and Matt Glascock, Stephanie and William Clohesy, and Jim and Amy Coloff. Media sponsors are Iowa Public Radio, The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and 93.5 The Mix. Additional support is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.