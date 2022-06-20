Benjamin Franklin was returning to his home after a walk through central Philadelphia. At the front door of his home, he was hailed by thirty-year-old Alexander Eagelton, an up-and-coming local journalist. Eagelton had bent Franklin’s ear on several occasions, most frequently before, during and after meetings of the Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania State House.
“You have a minute, Ben?”
Franklin hesitated. He knew from experience that, when Eagelton wanted “a minute,” it usually meant a half hour. He replied, “I’m sort of busy right now, Alex. I really need to check on my two-headed snake.”
Eagelton knew about the snake. Franklin had been reading a book about such a creature. Did it actually exist? He didn’t know. But he played along with the statesman whenever the topic surfaced.
“Tell me, Ben. When it eats, which mouth gets the food?”
“Half the time the two heads fight and neither mouth gets anything. The stubborn fool’s going to starve to death one of these days.”
Franklin had let himself into the vestibule of his residence. Uninvited, Eagelton followed him inside. He said, trailing after the aging statesman, “I heard you talking to Mayor Powel’s wife, in her parlor, the day the Constitutional Convention wrapped up.”
“That was an invitation-only affair,” Franklin replied, heading for the stairs to his enormous second-story library. “You weren’t invited, as I recall.”
“The window was open as I was walking by,” Eagelton replied.
“And what did you overhear,” Franklin asked impatiently. He was never comfortable saying too much to a journalist, even though he considered himself to be one.
“As I recall, Mrs. Powel asked what you fellows had cooked up at the convention. I believe she asked you, ‘What have you given us, Doctor Franklin?’ And you replied, ‘A republic — if you can keep it.’ Is that about right? Is that the way the back-and-forth went?”
“Essentially.”
“So … what did you mean, exactly?”
“You didn’t hear what I told her after she closed the window. I said, ‘The office of president we’ve created will very likely end in monarchy.’ You can quote me on that, by the way.”
“I might. Except, what in blue blazes are you talking about? We just ditched the king of England. There’s no appetite in this brand new country for a dictator.” But then he asked, uncertainly, “Is there?”
“Not yet there isn’t. But keeping a republic is like satisfying a wife with expensive tastes. Eventually, you either give her what she wants or else send her packing. Either way, a beautiful arrangement comes unstitched.”
“So, you’re saying, sooner or later, our republic — our ‘We the People’ experiment — will end in dictatorship? Like, possibly, General Washington making a power grab?”
“More likely, one day the people will gorge themselves on propaganda, stoked by the media, and go for a demagogue — some rascal who finds the rule of law inconvenient. And then the game will be over.”
“Are you serious, Ben?” Eagleton challenged. “I can’t imagine us ever squandering what you heavy-hitters created for us, over there at the State House.”
“Mark my words,” Franklin replied sagely. “And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a date with a two-headed snake.”
Mike Sherer is a retired journalist, a free-lance writer and a fourteen-year resident of Waverly, which is also his wife’s hometown. He is an occasional contributor to the Waverly newspapers.