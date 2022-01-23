Somewhere, Cassie Jakoubek and Morgan Black are smiling.
Eleven years after the two, the first formerly known as Cassie Herkelman and the second now a specialist in the U.S. Army, became the first two girls to qualify for the traditional boys state wrestling tournament, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced it will sanction a girls version of the sport starting next season.
In a press release on the Union’s website, its board of directors voted unanimously earlier this month to make wrestling the 11th girls sport sanctioned in Iowa, the first since bowling was added in 2007. The Hawkeye State becomes the 34th to sponsor girls wrestling.
The announcement was made public Saturday during the champions march at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Executive director Jean Berger made the brief announcement, followed by the girls at the front of the lineups flipping their weight class cards to spell the words “Sanctioned 2022,” according to a video on Flowrestling.com.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” Berger said in a press release. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
Josh Meier, an assistant wrestling coach with Waverly-Shell Rock who leads the girls team, which won its fourth consecutive IWCOA girls state title on Saturday, told Waverly Newspapers on Sunday that there were rumblings around the Iowa River Landing facility all weekend.
“Most of the people knew it was coming,” Meier said. “We didn’t really know the results (of the vote), but the expectation was that it was going to happen. I wasn’t surprised by it. I was extremely pleased that it’s finally has been announced.
“It’s been a long journey these past three years to get to this point. There’s a lot of people who have put in an extreme amount of time to get it here. This is what the girls deserve. They deserve a sanctioned championship that they can go battle and figure out who’s the best girl.”
The IWCOA sponsored the girls state tournament for the last four seasons. The first two were held in Waverly in parallel with the Rick Caldwell Invitational at W-SR High School. It was moved to Xtream Arena last season.
At the inaugural tourney, weather forced many teams to stay home, so only 87 of the 188 registered girls wrestled in 10 eight classes in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. The following year, the IWCOA expanded the tournament to two days in Waverly, and 350 of the 554 registered showed up.
During the first year Coralville hosted the event last year, 457 wrestlers out of 683 registered girls signed up for a shot at the titles. For this weekend’s tournament, 695 girls participated out of 1,018 who had registered via Trackwrestling.com.
But in order for the IGHSAU to sanction the sport, at least 50 member schools must have submitted a letter stating that each would sponsor a varsity team and how it would support it. According to the Union’s press release, 58 schools have committed to the sport as of Saturday. Trackwrestling.com shows more than 185 schools had at least one female wrestler.
In the press release, the IGHSAU will follow National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The Union will next appoint a wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize details, including a format for the season, classification system, weight classes and postseason and tournament details.
Meier, the W-SR girls coach, expects the season to expand. Currently, the boys wrestling season goes from around Thanksgiving to the second or third week of February.
“We’re going to see changes,” he said. “There will be a few other things that will change, but for the most part, they’re going to flow into what we’re doing now into next year.”
Meier added that an executive that was added to handle emerging sports — which wrestling was one — consulted with the IWCOA to help run this weekend’s tournament. That included using the NFHS-prescribed 14 weight classes for girls rather than the ones used for boys. They start with 100 pounds instead of 106, and goes in multiples of 5 pounds until 145, and then steps up to 155, 170, 190, 220 and 285.
The IGHSAU could choose 12, 13 or 14 weight classes. The Iowa High School Athletic Association will also adopt a separate set of weight classes, as the NFHS has changed those rules in April to be effective July 2023.
Erin Kritley, the IGHSAU associate director and wrestling administrator, said in the press release that the journey to sanctioning was a “labor of love.”
“While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write,” Kritley said. “The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate.
“We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other 10 sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”
Meier said there were multiple factors that led to the sanctioning, which includes the addition of women’s wrestling at several colleges in Iowa, including the University of Iowa and Wartburg College.
“I know (Iowa head wrestling coach) Tom Brands kind of let the Girls Union have it in his interview after (the Hawkeyes) added (women’s) wrestling on why we hadn’t sanctioned (girls wrestling) yet,” Meier said. “The Girls Union, they hear that stuff. They understand that this is where it’s at. I’m just thankful that we got to this point.”
He also honored the pioneers like Jakoubek and Black for helping blazing the trail for girls wrestlers to get to having a sport of their own.
“A lot of them have expressed their gratitude that, ‘Finally, we got there,’” Meier said. “Cassie, Black and Felicity Taylor, who’s competing now, they’ve had a lot of social media posts on the thankfulness and finally getting to this point. They truly are the leaders that got it to this point. They were the first ones who stuck their noses out and kind of made people notice girls could compete at this sport as well.”